Four arrested in Montgomery County after chase

On Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8:13 p.m. we received a request for assistance from the Virginia State Police (VSP) in regards to a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began on I-81. The information provided to us was that the individuals had been involved in an armed robbery in New Jersey and were considered armed and dangerous. Due to the large number of police vehicles already involved with the pursuit, deputies from our Office followed from a safe distance to provide assistance as needed.