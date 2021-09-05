Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin out for season opener vs. Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19

Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID and will miss Dallas' Week 1 opener against the Buccaneers.? Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Martin, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys after being drafted 16th overall in 2014. He has missed only eight games since entering the league.

The Cowboys had already been dealing with concerns on the offensive line this week. La'el Collins, who missed the entire 2020 season, is dealing with a neck injury. However, he is returning to practice this week.

With Martin sidelined, the Cowboys will start Connor McGovern at right guard. He had generated trade interest this summer, but Dallas opted to keep him to preserve its depth.

The Cowboys were already an underdog against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. The matchup now looks even worse for Dallas as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 6-10 2020 season.