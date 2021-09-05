CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: A Youth Retreat Reveals a Terrifying and Inescapable Reality in Joaquín del Paso’s “The Hole in the Fence”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a glimpse of what the boys at Centro Escolar Los Pinos can become if they survive the summer in “The Hole in the Fence,” when the father of one of them has to pick up his son after he’s attacked by another. Descending onto the grounds of the Christian youth retreat by helicopter, he is treated with deference unseen by any of the kids during their stay by Mr. Monteros (Enrique Lascurain), the retreat’s impervious administrator, and addressed as “Minister,” you sense that having power now has been built on the idea he was toughened up at the retreat rather than ever seeing himself as one of the bullies who was predestined for success by class and now should enjoy it rather than question it, keeping his anger in check in spite of his son’s broken nose and content to chalk it up to boys being boys.

Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: Thomas Kruithof’s “Promises” is an Exercise in Power

“You learn patience,” Clemence Collombet (Isabelle Huppert), the mayor of a Parisian suburb tells a party chairman in “Promises,” indulging him on a social call as he drones on and rakes her mind for a witty rejoinder. As with most things, the dinner invite is a result of a longtime friendship, but Clemence, bringing along her chief of staff Yazid (Reda Kateb), is there to inevitably talk about the impending end to her time in office and even as she preaches calm, her own is wearing thin. Still, she has to be personable when political headway is made in back rooms like this out of personal considerations, an irony that director Thomas Kruithof relishes as the decisions that are made in office are increasingly devoid of any human factor.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” Hits a Transcendent Note

“Leonard’s songs felt cinematic to me,” John Lissauer says, describing his first interactions with Leonard Cohen upon meeting him in a recording studio in Montreal when he was just 22 in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The two would come to collaborate for the 1974 album “New Skin for the Old Ceremony” on which the producer suggested after Cohen proposed that they co-write it that it would be better for the poet-turned-musician to simply bring the verses to him and they could figure out the instrumentation later, and while they got the record in the can, plans for another had been made, but as Lissauer recalls, Cohen vanished off into Egypt and he wouldn’t hear from him for the next eight years.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

The first three minutes and 33 seconds of “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” are presented without comment, with only the whirring sound of celluloid being unspooled as accompaniment, leaving the eye to wander around the frame without guidance. The black-and-white images of a town aren’t particularly striking at first glance with people talking to one another and generally going about their daily lives, but without context, why something is of interest becomes as curious as what attracts your interest and not a second sooner than when that intrigue could fade, director Bianca Stigter provides that background to what you’re seeing — footage from 1938 shot by David Kurtz, a resident of Nasielsk, a small town in Poland where the predominantly Jewish community were threatened to be wiped off the map during the impending Nazi Occupation.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021: A Fight Continues in Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman’s Knockout “Californie”

When we first meet Jamila (Khadija Jaafari) at the age of 11 in “Californie,” she is expecting to have a career in boxing, longingly looking over at the toned abs of an older female fighter in the gym she attends, eager for her growth spurt to happen and her time in the ring to commence. The attitude she’ll need as a boxer comes naturally, already sparring with her teachers at school over lessons that she doesn’t see the need for, and co-writers/directors Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman give no suggestion that she’s wrong when all she sees is her mother toiling away as a housecleaner to keep a roof over her head and her sister Angelica. Learning French or about algae spread in biology is going to lead anywhere, she thinks and as it stands, prevents her from where she needs to be immediately to see success, which is the gym.
MoviesBoston Herald

Cruz, Almodovar open Venice film fest with 7th film, ‘Parallel Mothers’

VENICE, Italy – For “Parallel Mothers,” their seventh film together, Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz world- premiered their Spanish-language drama Wednesday as the opening film for this 78th Venice Film Festival. Invoking dark Spanish history and its continued after-effects from the nation’s 1930s civil war, “Mothers” chronicles the dilemmas of...
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: A Man on the Run Worries He’ll Leave His Soul Behind in “Captain Volkonogov Escaped”

When it’s time to leave in “Captain Vokonogov Escaped,” Fyodor (Yuriy Borisov) doesn’t give a second thought to the life he’ll be moving on from, just as he never likely considered the life in front of him while serving in the Bolshevik Army before the rise of Stalin. A loyal soldier through and through, he didn’t need to worry about being removed during the Great Purge, in fact being complicit in torturing others who were vaguely suspected of not pledging themselves completely to the Communist Party, but upon the suicide of of his immediate superior Major Govozdev (Aleksandr Yatsenko), fearful of the repercussions of the Soviet Union’s impending entry into World War II, gearing up for battle with the sale of war bonds, Fyodor suddenly the need to go, apt to make a clean getaway if only his longtime compatriot Kiddo (Nikita Kukushkin) wasn’t around to remind him that while he could likely elude authorities, namely Major Golovnya (Timofey Tribuntsev), a dogged apparatchik only slowed by his failing lungs, outrunning his conscience is another matter entirely.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Box’ (‘La Caja’): Film Review | Venice 2021

Six years after becoming the first Latin American to win the Venice Film Festival’s top award with his searing debut, From Afar, Lorenzo Vigas returns to the competition with another stealth gut punch. In The Box, the director leaves his native Venezuela for the vast empty landscapes of northwestern Mexico, though his thematic interest in absent fathers and the corresponding hunger to fill that void remains. An acutely observed chamber piece played out by two exceptionally well-cast actors who keep you guessing about the subtle shifts in their characters’ relationship, this is an unflinching account of human lives rendered disposable...
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: A Woman Fights for Her Sense of Self in Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me”

In “You Resemble Me,” it is assumed by Hasna’s mother that her nine-year-old daughter has stolen the money to buy her seven-year-old sister Mariam a dress on the occasion of her birthday, not the first and far from the last time Hasna is accused of malfeasance in Dina Amer’s compelling drama. The charge passes with the same lightning speed it’s made, with Amina musing that the dress could fetch a pretty penny back in their ancestral home of Morocco, never mind how happy it makes Mariam, and when all Amina can think of is recall how much pain she endured in birthing the child on her special day, unable to be admitted into a hospital with a husband missing in action then as he is now, Hasna whisks away her sister to take to the streets of Paris, figuring it could be no less toxic than being inside the modest flat.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is a Joyously Scrappy New Orleans B-Movie from Ana Lily Amirpour

The way her career is headed, soon we’ll be able to collate an Ana Lily Amirpour map of the United States. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was set in a fantasized Iran––the country of her family heritage––although the most Californian sun and tarmac-parched Iran you could imagine. The Bad Batch was her Texan border town cannibal freakout––where out-of-commission ‘90s Hollywood stars like Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves wandered the Mad Maxian wastelands. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (a twee title for a film with serious bite) takes one of the most touristically fetishized parts of the US––New Orleans––as its milieu and playground. It doesn’t quite shed the sense of an outsider looking in, extracting the most photogenic and Instagrammable parts for an artfully scuzzy collage, but the emerging theme of Amirpour’s work is actually that of outsider-dom, depicted in a way that’s honestly empowering. (The Bad Batch, in its treatment of physical disability, for instance, is one of the more body-positive films of its era.)
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘America Latina’: Film Review | Venice 2021

The cryptic title of the third feature from Italian twin brothers Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, America Latina, refers not to that continent but to a small city south of Rome, founded by the Fascist administration of the 1930s on reclaimed swampland. The creeping rot of that setting seeps into the Mediterranean version of the American Dream carefully constructed by the filmmakers’ protagonist, a middle-aged dentist whose seemingly perfect life — loving wife, two beautiful daughters, an architectural jewel of a home — is built on crumbling foundations. But for all its high style and aestheticized visuals, this is a work...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Leave No Traces’: Film Review | Venice 2021

From their first moments onscreen, it’s evident no good is going to come to teenagers Jurek (Tomasz Zietek) and Grzegorz (Mateusz Górski). Jan P. Matuszyński’s unsparingly bleak period feature Leave No Traces (Żeby nie było śladów) — based on the real-life police beating, in Poland circa 1983, of high school student Grzegorz Przemyk — opens with a complex single shot that ominously captures the calm before the storm. Grzegorz and Jurek wake up in the former’s bedroom, gray light streaming through the window, a pet turtle crawling across the floor, the friends’ idle chitchat mundane to a fault. Cinematographer Kacper Fertacz’s...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Reflection’ (‘Vidblysk’): Film Review | Venice 2021

In 2019, Ukrainian multihyphenate Valentyn Vasyanovych won the top prize in Venice’s Horizons program with Atlantis, a haunting imagining of a future when the war between Ukraine and Russia (still ongoing) has finally come to an end. His latest feature, Reflection, in Venice’s main competition this year — and which Vasyanovych wrote, directed, shot and edited himself — forms the second half of a diptych with Atlantis by gazing back to the beginning of the deadly invasion. While the two films’ stories and characters are apparently unrelated, there’s such complex, polyphonic harmony between them that they create a powerful panoramic...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Freaks Out’: Film Review | Venice 2021

No one can accuse Freaks Out of lacking shock value. This historical fantasy drama directed by Gabriele Mainetti indulges in every conceivable twist and corny antic to tell the story of four circus performers in Nazi-occupied Rome. Unfortunately, they don’t pay off, and instead end up turning this lengthy flick into a mostly gimmicky slog. The film opens in 1943 and Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio and Mario, four circus performers, are putting on a routine show. First up is Cencio (Pietro Castellitto), a lanky platinum-blond boy who can control insects (except bees because they annoy him); then comes Mario (Giancarlo Martini), a...
Moviesmoveablefest.com

TIFF 2021 Review: A Disappearance Reveals a Criminal Network in Justin Lerner’s Harrowing “Cadejo Blanco”

A natural instinct kicks in for Sarita (Karen Martínez) as soon as she sees her sister Bea (Pamela Martínez) threatened in “Cadejo Blanco,” even though Bea warned her about what would happen once they got to the club. Sarita hadn’t wanted to come in the first place, content to stay at home with their grandmother and uncomfortable with dressing up, but she’s steadfast after making decisions, so even after Bea informs her that they’re there to see Andres (Rudy Rodriguez), a guy she hooked up with a few weeks before and has to tell him that she’s pregnant, she adjusts to the situation at hand and doesn’t think twice when Bea tells her part of why she’s so afraid of him is because of his association with a local gang.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘On the Job: The Missing 8’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Cinema genre specialist Erik Matti and his screenwriter spouse, Michiko Yamamoto, return to the world of 2013’s On the Job with this ambitious three-hour-and-twenty-eight-minute sequel, which will soon be re-edited, along with its predecessor, into a six-episode limited miniseries for HBO Asia. Even at near-Irishman length, it works pretty darn well as a feature, widening the cops-‘n’-crooks scope of the Manila-set first film to focus on the role of journalism in holding politicians to account. The setting this time is the municipality of La Paz, ruled over by Mayor Pedring Eusebio (Dante Rivero), the outwardly beloved head of a diplomatic dynasty...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Venice Is the Model for Pandemic-Era Film Fests

On the opening night of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, the heads of seven European film festivals — including Cannes boss Thierry Frémaux, Berlin artistic director Carlo Chatrian, José Luis Rebordinos of San Sebastian and Tricia Tuttle of the London Film Festival — joined Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera onstage at the Sala Grande. It was a sign of solidarity with Venice as the first major international festival to hold an in-person event since the start of COVID-19. A year on, Venice remains the gold standard for how to hold a film festival during a pandemic. The safety measures piloted on the...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheila Vand and Matt Dillon in ‘Land of Dreams’: Film Review | Venice 2021

The American future presented in Land of Dreams is not, unfortunately, all that far-fetched. In this beguiling political satire, directed by Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari, computer screens and cellphones are sleek and sexy, xenophobic attitudes persist in the name of a misguided nationalism, and the state still investigates its citizens for vague national security purposes. If it weren’t for the fact that the U.S. Census Bureau collects dreams — yes, dreams — it would be easy to mistake the film’s representation for reality. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons sidebar, Land of Dreams was written by the...

