Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: A Youth Retreat Reveals a Terrifying and Inescapable Reality in Joaquín del Paso’s “The Hole in the Fence”

There’s a glimpse of what the boys at Centro Escolar Los Pinos can become if they survive the summer in “The Hole in the Fence,” when the father of one of them has to pick up his son after he’s attacked by another. Descending onto the grounds of the Christian youth retreat by helicopter, he is treated with deference unseen by any of the kids during their stay by Mr. Monteros (Enrique Lascurain), the retreat’s impervious administrator, and addressed as “Minister,” you sense that having power now has been built on the idea he was toughened up at the retreat rather than ever seeing himself as one of the bullies who was predestined for success by class and now should enjoy it rather than question it, keeping his anger in check in spite of his son’s broken nose and content to chalk it up to boys being boys.