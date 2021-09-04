Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a wonderful addition to the Marvel line
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | PG-13 | 2 hr 12 min. An immortal crime lord, flying dragon guardians, soul-sucking demons from another dimension, and a henchman with a penchant for electro-sword appendages; these all appear prominently in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but so too do complicated familial relationships and a strong emphasis on cultural heritage, and the film works primarily thanks to the latter group.martincitytelegraph.com
