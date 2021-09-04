Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a wonderful addition to the Marvel line

Every time a new Marvel movie comes out, my friends and I have a plan. The three of us are obsessed with Marvel, so we watch every new movie as soon as possible. We’ve started the tradition of watching the movie on the first day it comes out at 12:30 p.m. at the Cinemark at Frisco Square. They drive to my house and I drive us to the theater, and we sit in the exact same seats — E13-15 — in the exact same theater — Theater 5.