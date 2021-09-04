CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a wonderful addition to the Marvel line

By Martin City Telegraph
martincitytelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | PG-13 | 2 hr 12 min. An immortal crime lord, flying dragon guardians, soul-sucking demons from another dimension, and a henchman with a penchant for electro-sword appendages; these all appear prominently in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but so too do complicated familial relationships and a strong emphasis on cultural heritage, and the film works primarily thanks to the latter group.

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Has MCU’s Highest-Ever Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to critical acclaim, with none of the franchise’s movies having scored lower than 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is, no doubt, a phenomenal achievement considering that the superhero saga is now 25 installments deep. Looking at the numbers, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already being lauded as one of the best ever, despite only hitting theaters last Friday.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi 2 to Reveal More of Razor Fist's Origins?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu teases more from Razor Fist in a potential sequel. The machete-handed henchman proved to be more than meets the eye in Marvel's latest origin story, with Munteanu's Ten Rings member being much more memorable, and demonstrating more moral complexity, than you'd usually expect from a hulking brute with a sword for an arm. Not only would this likely be further explored in Shang-Chi 2, but Razor Fist would also receive something of an origin story of his own.
San Francisco, CAKQED

In Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi,’ Asian Americans Are Heroes, Not Sidekicks

As an Asian American growing up in a predominantly white Bay Area community, I never saw much Asian representation, if any, in movies or on TV. When I did, Asian characters were always sidekicks who got minimal screen time and then never reappeared in sequels. With the exception of Doctor Strange’s Wong, played by Benedict Wong, and Spider-Man’s Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, most Asian characters in superhero films are thrown into the background. Seeing these one-dimensional portrayals infuriates me because Asian Americans are incredibly diverse in terms of ethnicity, class, cultural background and language. There is no singular, defining Asian American experience.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

Shang-Chi, an Asian superhero, comes to the big screen

The Asian comic book character Shang-Chi first appeared in Marvel comics in the early 1970s. Now Marvel Studios has taken the character to the big screen, offering audiences their first Asian superhero protagonist. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened in theaters on Friday, Sept. 3. Times are...
Frisco, TXeaglenationonline.com

Review: ‘Shang Chi’ debuts as stunning, phenomenal movie

Every time a new Marvel movie comes out, my friends and I have a plan. The three of us are obsessed with Marvel, so we watch every new movie as soon as possible. We’ve started the tradition of watching the movie on the first day it comes out at 12:30 p.m. at the Cinemark at Frisco Square. They drive to my house and I drive us to the theater, and we sit in the exact same seats — E13-15 — in the exact same theater — Theater 5.
Moviesshondaland.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Rings in a New Level of Representation

The latest, highly-anticipated film in Marvel Studios’ MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, crushed Labor Day weekend box-office records with a domestic opening of more than $94.6 million, netting more than three times the previously held record. Globally, the film has grossed more than $157.7 million despite not being allowed to open in theaters in China. (Though the Chinese government has not issued a reason for its refusal to allow the movie, many speculate the cause to be Shang-Chi’s source material and its link to Fu Manchu, the racist archetype villain often played by white actors in yellow face.)
TechnologyInside the Magic

How to Get a Ton of New Marvel Stories For FREE

Marvel Unlimited was first launched in 2007 and it has been a treasure trove of comics for both new and old Marvel fans alike. It currently hosts more than 29,000 digital comics and it is always adding more. Today, the application was launched with brand new features and a new line of exclusive Infinity Comics, so now is the perfect time to sign up for a free trial.
Moviestigermedianet.com

Tiger at the Theater – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest film to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After saying goodbye to one of the original Avengers, Natasha Romanoff, in Marvel Studio’s Black Widow, Marvel is now introducing us to a new character in the MCU. How does Shang-Chi hold up compared to the rest of the MCU films?
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Marvel’s What If…? Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Marvel’s Zombies

It’s a popular trope in stories when exploring alternative universes to introduce zombies into the world. It introduces new stakes and rules to the existing ones and feels like everyone is at risk. Even Marvel Comics and DC have dove into this with Marvel Zombies and DCeased. This week’s What If…? takes the basic premise of the comic and adds a huge dosage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to it. By jumping up the stakes and taking inspiration from zombie movies, What If…? succeeds once again this week.
Comicsoklahoman.com

Shang-Chi took winding path to cinema

Shang-Chi is Marvel Comics’ latest cinema superstar, but the character, the Master of Kung-Fu, first came to comics during the kung-fu film craze of the 1970s. Marvel originally hoped to adapt the TV series “Kung Fu.” When that fell through, the publisher created Shang Chi and positioned him as the son of Sax Rohmer’s Fu Manchu character from the pulps. At that time Marvel had the rights to adapt the stories. Later adaptations have proven problematic both legally and culturally, but it did provide the starting point for Shang-Chi, who made his first appearance in December 1973’s “Special Marvel Edition” #15, created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin.
MoviesDen of Geek

What Upcoming MCU Movies Fit Marvel’s New Release Dates?

Marvel, you’ve done it again! And by “it” I mean you’ve announced a batch of new release dates that don’t have projects attached to them just yet. It’s a fairly regular practice for Marvel Studios to announce new release dates long before they tell the public what movies will slot into them, and they often do it long before there’s even enough announced projects to fill the space.

