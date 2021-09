When a team of scientists from Switzerland and Denmark landed by helicopter on a small island off the northern coast of Greenland in July, they didn’t think much of it. It was just “one of a hundred sites” the team visited, says expedition leader Morten Rasch, while collecting samples for themselves and other scientists around the world. They had had a hard time finding their destination—called Oodaaq Island—but eventually were able to land and spend about 15 or 20 minutes before taking off again. “It was nothing big for us,” says Rasch, of the University of Copenhagen. Except they weren’t on Oodaaq at all, but a previously undocumented island that now holds an interesting distinction that Oodaaq once held: the northernmost landmass in the entire world.