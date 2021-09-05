These $20-and-Under Bathroom Finds Are Going to Rock Your World
For as much as we do in our bathroom — take a shower, dry our hair, do our makeup, for starters — most of us don't put a lot of thought into the items we fill it with. Make no mistake, we really care about our skin-care collection and a cute shower curtain. But otherwise? Our bathroom's style tends take a backseat to the more glamorous rooms of our home. (I mean, haven't we all prioritized our kitchen and living room?)www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0