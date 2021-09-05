These $20-and-Under Bathroom Finds Are Going to Rock Your World

Maybe Gwen and I are just simple folks who don't really need much "bling bling" (does anyone say that anymore?) in our lives to make us happy. Talking about this topic on the show--and I told the story about my Uncle who lives in Phoenix and who actually has a full size hot tub in his bathroom--no, not the jets tub you'd normally find in a bathroom--I'm talking the big kahuna... Full size hot tub that you'd find on someone's back patio under a pergola. I said I'd be a lot simpler to keep happy and all I'd want is a TV. Gwen agreed. But there are SO MANY options out there if you have the space in the room and can afford it. First, before we get to accessories-there's the decor. One of the coolest I've ever seen in a house was a complete marble bathroom, including the tub. It also had modern lighting around the mirrors and a chandelier. Fixtures that are interesting shapes to make it different are always fun--this one had square handles and a water spout for the sinks and bathtub, along with a multi-head shower that had 8 faucets spraying you at pretty much every level.