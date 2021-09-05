CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland Resident Who Struck Security Guard Sentenced

By Kevin Deutsch
 4 days ago
A Parkland man seen on video striking a security guard for taking too long to let him into his neighborhood has been sentenced to one year of probation, court records show. Joaquin Pe Fagundo, 46, of Cascata, was arrested on Jan. 4 for burglary with assault or battery after a verbal altercation with a Marksman Security Corporation guard turned physical at the community entrance. The charges were later reduced to misdemeanor battery and trespassing, court records show.

