On Poetry: Fishing raises profound questions of life and death
We have several grandchildren who live to fish. It may be inherited. My father used to say he spent the winter dreaming of fishing in the Chain of Lakes all summer. He and his brother used to get up before light and row from Intermediate Lake to Hanley Lake — a long way to row — and fish, exactly like our grandchildren. They catch and release, but always keep enough for us to have one big fish dinner before everyone flies home.www.record-eagle.com
Comments / 0