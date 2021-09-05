CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

On Poetry: Fishing raises profound questions of life and death

By FLEDA BROWN On Poetry
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have several grandchildren who live to fish. It may be inherited. My father used to say he spent the winter dreaming of fishing in the Chain of Lakes all summer. He and his brother used to get up before light and row from Intermediate Lake to Hanley Lake — a long way to row — and fish, exactly like our grandchildren. They catch and release, but always keep enough for us to have one big fish dinner before everyone flies home.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Life And Death#Big Fish#Mfa#Pacific University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Restaurantsrevuewm.com

Bringing Life to a Community, Through Death

A love of travel and an interest in the macabre may not seem like an obvious pairing, but together they were the inspiration for The Mortals, a “death café” that specializes in conversations around dying, served with a side of Vietnamese coffee. The brainchild of Abbey Hunter — metalsmith, culinarian,...
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Sally Barber: The soul of water

Protect water. Conserve water. Clean and restore water. We understand the messages. We may personally do our bit to comply. But this summer my 4-year-old granddaughter reminded me of that our relationship with water extends far deeper into the realm of our lives. On a summer outing to Elberta’s Lake...
MedPage Today

Dying Neuroscientist Leaves Lasting Legacy

When neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, shared a tweet in May, it grabbed the attention of thousands of people worldwide. "Today is the day I tell my son that I'm dying from cancer," the 44-year-old researcher wrote. "It's reached a point where he has to hear it from me." Chaudhri --...
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: Reckless Sonnet No. 8

Kimiko Hahn’s father was born and raised in Wisconsin. A place that has now become part of his daughter’s imagination. She herself is a woman of many arrivals and departures, and thus a woman fascinated by the complex meaning of “home”, as she shows here in this sonnet. The life-cycle...
Oregon Stateourherald.com

‘Managing Chaos’—in Life and Death

“I guess I would say my whole life has been somewhat managing chaos.” That’s how Randy Garner summed up his life from purchasing a regional ambulance service in Oregon at age 20 to bringing his family across the country to Vermont and running Day Funeral Home for decades. Garner was born and raised in Oregon and spent the first 25 […]
105.5 The Wolf

Have You Ever Heard of Forking a Lawn? Local Woman Raises Question

I want to lead this article off with a statement: I do not condone this behavior or act in any way, it could (should) be considered vandalism. Have you ever heard of "forking a lawn?" I belong to a group on Facebook called "Brookfield CT Business & Happenings", and over the weekend, one of the group members, Michelle F. posted a photo of someone that she was trying to identify. This person was caught on her Ring camera after spearing 144 plastic white forks into her front lawn at 3:45AM. 144 forks.
MusicWashington Post

The Profound Beauty of Firefly Tourism

I’ve been in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for less than an hour when I’m mistaken for a woodland fairy. Even though I’m here to witness the ethereal phenomenon of synchronous fireflies — a species famed for its ability to flash in unison — the association is surprising since, after a pandemic period of virtual living, I’m feeling more like a haggard dweller of the modern world than an enchanted being of old-world mythology. In fact, when I hear a stranger calling out from across the forest glen I’m wandering, it takes me a second to realize that she’s addressing me. She waves me over and asks again: “Are you a magical creature?”
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

What's Happening Outside This Weekend: 09/09/2021

The 9/11 Honor Run occurs in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K or 11-mile race before midnight Sept. 11. Entry is $30. Fees support the nonprofit Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance. Participants gather at the starting line for a previous 9/11 Honor Run 5K. Rotary Club of Traverse City and Traverse City Firefighters Local 646 holds the race to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, local first responders and veterans. The 9/11 Honor Run occurs in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K or 11-mile race before midnight Sept. 11. Entry is $30. Fees support the nonprofit Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance.
wildlife.org

JWM: For caribou, not all disturbance is the same

Researchers found that fire disturbance doesn’t negatively affect caribou in the same way as humans do, suggesting that Canadian recovery guidelines should change to reflect caribou’s tolerance of burned landscapes. Boreal woodland caribou (Rangifer tarandus caribou) are listed under the Species at Risk Act in Canada, and a component of...
Traverse City Record-Eagle

GO in Brief: 09/09/2021

MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians hosts a public sturgeon release Sept. 11, starting at 11 a.m. with tours of the sturgeon rearing facility at the Rainbow Bend Manistee River access. The sturgeon, nmé, release ceremony will take place at noon, and the release will happen at 12:30 p.m. Call 231-723-1594 for information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy