Fauci optimistic about Pfizer booster shot approval by Sept. 20
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot will likely be approved and ready to be administered the week of Sept. 20. Dr. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the shots must receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, as well as advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they get the greenlight.www.washingtontimes.com
