Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie only passed away a few days ago but that hasn’t stopped Joe Exotic from giving a nasty response to the death. Cowie died of unknown causes in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, September 7th, at the age of 53. His fellow Tiger King star Exotic said he was “not shocked” to learn the news of his death, explaining that his former right-hand man suffered from chronic alcohol abuse and had sought treatment for it.