The North Platte Bulldogs had so many highlights in their 42-14 win over Class B No. 1 Aurora Huskies on Friday that it’s hard to pick just one. Vince Genatone scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the 2021 season and later had a 30-yard catch-and-run for his second. Ryan Kaminski had a jumping snag in the end zone for another score. And Brock Roblee broke free of the Aurora defense up the middle and ran for a 66-yard touchdown.