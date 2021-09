The first week of September has been a deadly one in the Mid Hudson Valley. A staggering 29 people have died in one week. While that number is pretty stark, it is even worse when you consider that it is only a total of residents who died from COVID-19 related illnesses. As new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported throughout the region, a steady number of patients have been dying. Sadly, doctors say that most of these deaths are now preventable, but vaccine hesitancy is creating a situation where even otherwise healthy people are suffering from this now-preventable illness.