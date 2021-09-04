Chosen/Thunder claim 2021 Men's Class B Slow Pitch National Championship with bounce-back win over Silverbacks/Revolution Ath/Koval
OKLAHOMA CITY –– The 2021 USA Softball Men’s Class B Slow Pitch National Championship came to an exciting close today as Chosen/Thunder claimed the Championship title with a bounce-back win over Silverbacks/Revolution Ath/Koval in the Championship “if-necessary” game. After posting an undefeated 5-0 record through bracket play, the Thunder suffered their first loss of the weekend in the Championship contest as the Silverbacks pulled out the 19-17 win to force the “if-necessary” game. The Thunder offense proved superior though with a dominating performance to cap the tournament with a 25-5 (five-innings) Championship victory.www.teamusa.org
