It has been a rough six games for NJ/NY Gotham FC. With five losses and one tie, the team has found themselves pushed to seventh place, just on the outside of a playoff spot. In the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the top six teams advance to the playoffs, and Gotham FC still hopes to be one of those six teams. Although the top of the table is dominated by first place Portland Thorns, Gotham is only seven points behind the second and third place teams, and only three points behind the fourth place team. The race for a playoff spot remains tight, making the extremely competitive NWSL a great league to watch this year.