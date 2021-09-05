CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Gotham Knights’ Artwork Unveiled; Exclusive Reveal Next Month at DC FanDome

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros and WB Games Montréal have been mum on the development of Gotham Knights for a while. But not only have they now released key art for the game, but have promised an exclusive reveal for the title at this year’s DC FanDome on October 16. The new artwork...

Gotham Knights & Suicide Squad Are Getting An Update This October

It's been a long time since we heard about Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The former was originally intended to launch this year but has since slipped into 2022. After radio silence all year, with no appearance at E3 or Gamescom, both titles will finally be remerging at DC Fandome on October 16.
Gotham Knights Leak Unveils Another Iconic Enemy

Gotham Knights was first revealed last year during DC FanDome. It was a game that was also slated to release in 2021, but like several other titles, we saw a delay. That wasn’t a big surprise as the pandemic has caused quite the delay across several video game development studios worldwide. Now things have been rather quiet from this IP. Fans are still waiting on some new marketing material to emerge online. Likewise as you can imagine some fans are a bit frustrated over the lack of news, but one leak might help tie them over just a bit longer. It looks like the iconic villain, Penguin, is making an appearance during the game.
Six DC Movies Will Appear at 2021’s DC FanDome

After the success of last year's online-only DC FanDome convention, DC Comics has announced that the virtual event will return this October. The global fan experience will feature breaking news, in-depth interviews, and first looks at upcoming projects including The Batman, The Flash, and Peacemaker, among others. Like last year's festivities, this year’s DC FanDome is completely free, and you can log on from anywhere.
Gotham Knights Leak Reveals Villain

A new Gotham Knights leak has reportedly revealed one of the game's villain, and possibly the Batman game's antagonist. We don't know much about Gotham Knights. In fact, we don't even know how much or how little Batman is in the game or what villains players will be taken on as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. That said, while WB Games Montreal has yet to disclose this information, IMDB may have just leaked a smidgen of it on its behalf.
DC Comics reveals ‘Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero’ villains

DC Comics has a new graphic novel coming on September 7 from E. Lockhart and Manuel Preitano called Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero and it features a new hero and a new twist on Gotham’s villains. Starring Willow Zimmerman, a sixteen-year-old hero with a dog companion, the series explores a new neighborhood of Gotham called Down River.
DC FanDome Announces 2021 Programming Slate

Last year’s FanDome event memorably delivered tons of exciting new announcements about DC’s upcoming film, TV, and video game slates. And it looks like this year’s edition of the virtual extravaganza is going to get even crazier. DC has just shared the full programming list for FanDome’s return this fall, promising new exclusive looks at some of the company’s most highly-anticipated releases. They also released new key art for the festival, which you can view below.
‘Killing Floor 2’ Joins PlayStation Now Service This Month

For PlayStation Now members, this month is light on genre fare, but at least you’ll have fun with what’s here. Sony has announced that Tripwire Interactive’s Killing Floor 2 will be joining the service this month, which means you’ll be able to play the game for free (apart from the subscription price, that is).
DC FanDome Returns in October!

DC FanDome, the ultimate fan experience is returning! On Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m., the free all-new, epic streaming event will begin. The vent will allow fans from around the world to immerse themselves in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action, and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. The vent will also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights to feature at DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights are both scheduled to show up in some capacity during DC Fandome on October 16th. According to a recent announcement, the event will “feature new reveals” from both games, though it’s unclear whether we’re going to get new trailers or new gameplay (or, in Suicide Squad‘s case, a gameplay reveal).
DC FanDome Lineup Includes a New Trailer for The Batman

DC FanDome will return this year on October 16. The second-annual virtual event will showcase all the new projects in the works at DC including a new trailer for The Batman, plus looks at Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. DC...
DC FanDome To Offer A New Trailer For ‘The Batman,’ As Well As Teases For ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ & More

With COVID basically eliminating most comic book conventions over the past two years, DC Comics and WarnerMedia had to improvise and launch DC FanDome last year. Designed as a virtual convention, the event allows for the studio to unveil first looks and teasers for its slate of upcoming content. And 2021’s FanDome doesn’t appear like it will disappoint at all.
DC FanDome 2 Scheduled for Mid-October

The second installment of DC FanDome has a date: Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ COVID-era virtual fan convention is happening on Saturday, Oct. 16. And yes, just like last year the whole thing is free to everyone. DC Fandome 2021 will stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well...
The Batman, Gotham Knights, Aquaman 2 headline DC FanDome 2021’s stream schedule

DC Fandome, DC Entertainment’s streaming fan event, returns on Oct. 16. In the announced schedule, Warner Bros. Pictures promises a new trailer for The Batman, along with glimpses of other 2022 releases like Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). Along with the DC movies, the lineup promises new looks at upcoming comics, games, and animated projects.
DC FanDome 2021 Programming and Trailer Revealed

The next DC FanDome goes down in just a month and a half, and today they’ve offered a glimpse of what fans can expect to see!. This morning brings the details on the programming for DC FanDome 2021. Promising a new trailer for The Batman, our first look at Black Adam and The Flash, as well as new looks at the upcoming games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and so much more. Frankly, it sounds like it’s going to be another stacked event for DC fans of all mediums. Hell, we’ll also be getting our first look at the next season of Harley Quinn and the upcoming Peacemaker series!
Gotham Knights is Making its First Appearance Since Delay at DC FanDome

WB Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights has just today teased its first appearance since its delay at the upcoming DC Fandome, streaming this October 16, 2021. The tweet served as only a confirmation that the game will in fact be present at DC FanDome, however, there is nothing else promised so far. What we can expect is at least another trailer that should announce a rough release date for the game.
God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed by PlayStation

Sony's next chapter in the God of War series called God of War: Ragnarok made a somewhat unexpected appearance during the PlayStation Showcase event which took place on Thursday. This PlayStation-focused presentation was what some may consider the only real look at the game we've gotten though since the first reveal from September 2020 only showed the God of War symbol with an ominous message attached.
Gotham Knights Gets Key Art Before DC Fandome Blowout

Co-op brawler Gotham Knights, alongside the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, will reappear during the DC Fandome on 16th October – and to tide you over until then, here’s a look at the release’s key art. The image shows a rain-slicked Gotham City, with heroes Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood strutting confidently towards the camera. Work it, tiger – rawrrr!
DC FanDome 2021 Will Deliver a Historic Batman Moment

If you’re tired of Batman, DC FanDome 2021 will have plenty to share about all the other superhero projects in the pipeline at Warner Bros. and DC Comics, including the upcoming Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movies. But if you’re like me and can’t get enough of the Dark Knight, then you should be doubly excited for this year’s virtual DC showcase, which will feature a series of projects with an unprecedented amount of live-action Batmen. I count four Bruces at this year’s FanDome, and that’s without even factoring in the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series.
DC Fandome Returns For The Ultimate Global Fan Experience

Get ready to suit up and get that cam ready for another virtual event! DC FanDome, the ultimate global fan experience, will return on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PDT, with an all-new, epic streaming event. The free virtual event will once again welcome fans from around the world to immerse themselves in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. DC FanDome 2021 will also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, giving fans more ways to watch the events unfolding in DC FanDome’s Hall of Heroes. Additionally, DC Kids FanDome will launch the same day with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com.

