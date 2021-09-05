The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases “Lots of Cool Extras” On 4K Blu-Ray
Today is your last chance to watch The Suicide Squad before it leaves HBO Max, but folks won't have too long to wait before they can watch the DC movie once again in their own homes. The film is expected to hit certain VOD sites on September 16th, and the movie's DVD/Blu-ray release is estimated to come at the end of October. In fact, director James Gunn recently teased that the bonus content on the inevitable Blu-ray will be worth the wait.comicbook.com
