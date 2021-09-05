The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases “Lots of Cool Extras” On 4K Blu-Ray

It's always sad when we lose the ones we love, and that goes for animals as well as people. We love our pets like the rest of our family, perhaps more in many cases, and so when we have to say goodbye to them, it is heartbreaking. James Gunn had to do just that during the production of The Suicide Squad when his 17-year-old dog, Dr. Wesley Von Spears, passed away. He actually shut down the film's production briefly so that he could return home to be with his dog. And while Von Spears may be gone, he has been immortalized in the new movie, as Gunn has revealed both an easter egg and a cameo by his old friend in the movie.