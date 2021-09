What are some potential weaknesses for the Carolina Panthers to exploit we they take on the New York Jets in Week 1?. All the preparations are coming to end as the Carolina Panthers look to get their 2021 season off on the right foot against the New York Jets. Bank of America Stadium is sure to be rocking for the first competitive contest with a packed house since COVID-19 began, which is sure to give the players an added source of motivation in Week 1 and beyond.