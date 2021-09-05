CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

In ‘Pax’ sequel, Pennypacker gives story a satisfying ending

By Sylvie Manz
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Pennypacker has brought readers a sequel to her New York Times bestseller, “Pax.” Published in 2016, “Pax” is about a fox and his boy separated by war and desperate to reunite. Finally at the end of the book, they do find each other, after Peter, the boy, has broken his foot and grown stronger for it, and Pax, the fox, joins wild foxes, learning how to survive on his own. Peter lets him go on his way, knowing Pax has found a new family and is where he should be. It ends, and you want more.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Books & Literaturekwbu.org

Likely Stories : The End of the Day, by Bill Clegg

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. If you enjoy twisty plots, building and breaking, secrets, love and forgiveness, Bill Clegg’s emotional novel, The End of the Day is captivating. Dana. Clegg wrote, “The day was July third, 1969, a Thursday, one...
Moviesmesalegend.com

‘Candyman’ sequel gives social commentary, callbacks and the creeps

The “Candyman” sequel takes on social commentary while making you fear the name of the hook-handed boogeyman hiding in the mirror. With callbacks to the original, the new “Candyman” is deeply engrossing, leaving one feeling an overwhelming sense of dread. “Candyman” centers around a young, promising and talented artist named...
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

Author Sara Pennypacker "Pax, Journey Home"

Author Sara Pennypacker has written dozens of books for children and young readers. Author Chris Crutcher interviewed Pennypacker virtually for the Northwest Passages Book Club. Her latest book is "Pax, Journey Home."
Seattle, WASeattle Times

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it’s almost fall), but something for everyone. “Snow” by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black —- but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. (Banville recently told The New York Times that he’d killed off Black: “I shut him in a room with a pistol, a phial of sleeping pills and a bottle of scotch, and that was the end of him.”) By whatever name, “Snow” is a gripping, classic read. “Banville is one of the great stylists of fiction in English and ‘Snow’ allows the limpid cadences of his prose free rein,” wrote NYT reviewer William Boyd, calling the book, “An entertainment, perhaps, but a superbly rich and sophisticated one.”
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

American Life inPoetry: [“Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means…”]

Jehanne Dubrow’s finely crafted sonnet, her own “simple machine”, reminds us so well of that moment, full of contradictory emotions, when the things we think are “unfailing,” fail us. She reflects on the fear of having to put aside an old, cherished thing to acquire what she calls “clean and bright” things. In the end, time wins. The poem is from a collection of sonnets recently published in her book, “Simple Machine: Sonnets.”
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Blasphemous’ final DLC wraps up the story in December, sequel planned for 2023

I loved Blasphemous, and found hunting down its many secrets to be an enduring rush. The game received some post-launch support, but there’s going to be even more in store for fans in the foreseeable future. Not only is the first game getting free DLC this December, but Blasphemous 2 has also been announced for a 2023 launch. We’ll be viciously exsanguinating religious figures and cursing the placement of floor spikes like nobody’s business in no time. I’ll never forget trying my best to figure out how to unlock the true ending prior to release with no help. Sadly, I came up short and couldn’t figure it out. I’ll be forever haunted by this.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's What If...? Episode Endings Could Lead To Sequel Stories For Variant Characters

The Watcher asks one simple question: "What if..." Sometimes that means what if T'Challa was picked up by the Ravengers instead of Peter Quill, or what if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum. But the biggest question has gone unanswered ... until now. What if these episodes of Disney+'s "What If...?" weren't just one-shots? Well, we might have a little info to consider in the form of a quote from the show's head writer, A.C. Bradley.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The ‘Candyman’ Post-Credits Scene Explained — Does the Story End?

There are a slew of reasons why movie buffs prefer for producers to stay away from the classics. Some reboots can turn out so horrible that it ruins the reputation of the original, while other films are so good, a reboot is simply not needed. But, in the case of Candyman, the story is too intriguing not to introduce to audiences again.
Moviesprosperpressnews.com

AT THE MOVIES: An eerie dreamlike quality makes Candyman a largely satisfying horror sequel

To quote Staind, "it's been a while" since Candyman last graced movie theater screens. After debuting in 1992 with the original feature of the same name, the character appeared in two sequels, only one of which even made it to movie theaters. Decades after last being seen in a theatrical environment, Candyman has been brought back to life thanks to director Nia DaCosta, who also wrote the script alongside Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele. The result is a production with its messy qualities, particularly when it gets into its home stretch. But the good news is that the overall movie is still a chilling horror title that justifies returning to the world of Candyman.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Sigrid Nunez on reading memoir and autobiographical fiction

Sigrid Nunez had written half a dozen novels before she won the National Book Award in 2018 with “The Friend,” the story of a woman whose friend dies by suicide, leaving her his Great Dane. That best-selling book alerted legions of readers to Nunez’s writing, and they in turn have made her most recent book, “What Are You Going Through,” a provocative portrait of friendship and its sometimes surprising demands, yet another bestseller. Nunez currently teaches at Boston University and lives in Manhattan. “What Are You Going Through” is now out in paperback.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy