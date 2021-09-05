In its lunatic saviour fantasies and doom-laden hokum, Extinction Rebellion is positively medieval

How can it be that Extinction Rebellion was named the number one influencer on climate and just a few months later rated the most disliked disruptive protest group globally? Perhaps it’s less bizarre than it sounds because social movements accelerate history, and that is more often than not an uncomfortable process for society.History tells us that those driving social change will be roundly disliked by the majority of the public. Martin Luther King Jr. is universally revered now, but at the time of his death in the spring of 1968 – even after having been the face of some...