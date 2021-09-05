CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Closer Look: Quick settings and notifications in Windows 11

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general availability of Windows 11 is just a month away, and for the past couple few weeks, we've been taking a closer look at the OS. The idea is to discuss its features in detail and to see how they stack up against those offered in Windows 10. The OS is under active development, but we feel that it's valuable for our readers who aren't in the Windows Insider Program to get a feel of what to expect, come October 5.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Insider#Windows Search#Windows Os#Open Windows#Os#Start#Taskbar#The Beta Channel#The Dev Channel#Ui#Action Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Softwareeteknix.com

Microsoft to Relax Windows 11 Requirements!

With Microsoft likely set to imminently confirm the upcoming release date of Windows 11, while there is certainly a lot of excitement building around the new operating system, it’s hard to deny that its rather terse system requirements will be leaving a lot of people (and systems) behind. – Following an official update, however, fresh information is suggesting that Microsoft is set to confirm a new version of Windows 11 that should, by and large, run on practically anything! – With though, as you might expect, a few caveats throw into the mix.
ComputersNetwork World

A closer look at two newly announced Intel chips

Our initial look at Intel’s Architecture Day focused on the new Xeons and IPU processors. Now we’ll get into the fine details, as well as look at other upcoming technologies. Sapphire Rapids. Intel’s upcoming next-generation Xeon is codenamed Sapphire Rapids and promises a radical new design and gains in performance....
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to quickly and easily disable Cortana in Windows 11

Microsoft has its own voice assistant named Cortana that the company enabled in the Windows operating system by default with Windows 10. In the newly announced Windows 11 OS, the company continues to do so. However, Cortana isn’t up to the mark when compared to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa....
Computerstechviral.net

How to Reset Network Settings in Windows 11

If you are using the latest version of Windows – Windows 11, you might experience a few bugs and errors. Recently, lots of users have messaged us asking about network problems in Windows 11. Since Windows 11 is still under testing, users are bound to face some problems. The problems...
Computerslifewire.com

Windows 11 Release Date Set for October

Microsoft has finally detailed a release date for Windows 11, the next evolution of its operating system. Windows 11 will be available in its first official release version on October 5. On that date, Microsoft says it will begin a slow rollout process to deliver free upgrades to eligible PCs running Windows 10. It hopes to complete the rollout in phases, which it says should complete by mid-2022. Windows 11 will also become available as a standalone OS purchase or as a pre-loaded OS on eligible PCs on that day.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Set Windows Media Player as the Default on Windows 10

Windows Media Player may feel like an aging application, but it’s still present in Windows 10. If you prefer to use the classic WMP for music and videos, it can be set as your default media player. We’ll show you how. Sure, Windows 10 has. media players such as “Groove...
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft is bringing the Windows 11 look and feel to PowerToys

Developers are working to bring the Windows 11 design language to Microsoft’s Open Source PowerToys utility collection. One of those driving the update is designer and Microsoft MVP Niels Laute who posted a preview of the new look in the Settings app of the collection. The update brings new modern...
Computersmacstories.net

A Closer Look at the Club MacStories Perks Announced This Week

Before I dig into the details about all the new perks we’re offering as part of Club MacStories, here are some handy links where you can see everything summarized and find answers to questions you may have:. Alright, let’s get into the details. Club MacStories. The perks we offer for...
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to check Windows 11 compatibility using Microsoft’s Health Check app

Windows 11 is just around the corner. But are you sure that your computer can handle it? With the long list of new features and upgrades that come with the operating system, some devices will face issues running it. Luckily, you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to determine whether your computer is cut out for Windows 11.
ComputersFast Company

3 quick, surefire ways to speed up your Windows computer

If you’re looking for a new computer, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. After all, back-to-school brings big sales for PC makers and decent bargains for all of us—not just people buying machines for students. But if you really want to save money, here’s some news that’s also...
ComputersNeowin

PrivaZer 4.0.29

PrivaZer is a PC cleaner that helps you master your security and freedom at home and at work. PrivaZer permanently and irretrievably erases unwanted traces of your past activity on your computer and on your storage devices (USB keys, external drive, and so on) which prevents others from retrieving what you have done, watched, streamed, visited on internet, freeing up valuable hard disk space, and keeping your PC running secure.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Windows 11 Set to Deliver Security and Productivity Improvements

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. A NYC area outsourced IT and Microsoft cloud services provider explains several of the new features in Windows 11 in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first refers to an expected October release date for the widely used PC operating system.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to customize quick settings tiles in Android 12

One of the things we like about the best Android phones is the quick settings. Android 12 really emphasized those tiles, making them significantly larger and easier to manage on your phone. They're also easy to edit and customize in terms of layout and order. Quick settings can give you...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Set Up a Webcam on Windows 10

If you attend a lot of video conferences, a decent webcam is an essential tool to keep you connected with your workmates. Unfortunately, some laptops come with a pretty low-quality camera, and most PCs don't come with one at all. Fortunately, it's easy to buy and set up a webcam on a Windows 10 PC.
MicrosoftNeowin

Pay What You Want for this 2021 Essential Excel Wizard Bundle

Today's highlighted offer comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can Pay What You Want for the Essential 2021 Excel Wizard Bundle. This 14+ hours of training will take you from zero to hero in Microsoft Excel dynamic formulas, functions, api reporting and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy