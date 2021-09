Westbound traffic on Kingsbury Grade is closed at Foothill, Highway 50 is closed at Highway 395 and at Highway 28. Evacuees from South Lake Tahoe, home to around 22,500 people, streamed over Kingsbury Grade around lunchtime on Monday as evacuations were expanded to include much of the city. A long line of vehicles belonging to people who were seeking to make the turn onto the Grade was backed up on Foothill Lane south of the intersection. RVs and vehicles of all sorts filled the Topsy Walmart parking lot.