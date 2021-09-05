Former Marine wearing body armor in Lakeland shoots four dead, including a baby

Credit: Polk County Sheriff

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were killed on Sunday morning in Polk County after an armored man shot them, said Sheriff Grady Judd at a press conference. One of the victims was an infant.

The shooter has since been identified as 33-year-old former Marine, Brian Riley. A judge denied bond for Riley.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd providing an update on the mass shooting at a press conference on Sunday evening. The gunman, Brian Riley, is pictured here.

Deputies found four people who were killed by Riley: a 40-year-old man, a 3-month-old baby, the baby’s 33-year-old mother, and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother. The family’s dog, Diogi, was also fatally shot, according to officials.

Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, Polk County deputies received a call about a suspicious person. A woman told officials that a man claimed God sent him to her house to speak with one of her daughters. Deputies searched the area for the unknown man but were not able to locate him.

Around 4:30 on Sunday morning, a lieutenant heard “two volleys of automatic gunfire” in the area.

“It was the same exact house that (the gunman) showed up nine hours earlier,” Judd said.

Lakeland police and deputies responded, finding a truck on fire and breakable lights lining the path to the house when they arrived.

“At that moment in time as we approached, we saw an individual totally outfitted in body armor and looked as if he was ready to engage us all in an active shooter situation, but we didn’t see a firearm,” Judd recounted at the press conference.

The armored gunman took off, running back into the house and shooting. Deputies could hear a woman’s screams and a baby’s whimpers, Judd said.

The sheriff said officials tried to enter the house from the front, but it was barricaded. Deputies then entered from the back of the home.

The shooter opened fire at the lieutenant who returned fire and backed out of the house. Sheriff Judd said dozens of shots were exchanged.

Eventually, the shooter surrendered himself to law enforcement.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound where he tried to steal an officer’s gun and fight with first responders, WFLA reported.

There were three homes on the property with a main house and two behind it, according to officials.

Deputies found an 11-year-old girl in the main house who had been shot multiple times but was still alive. She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery.

A man, a woman, and an infant were found shot dead inside the home. The baby was in their mother’s arms.

Another woman was found dead in a second house behind the main building.

“This man killed four people this morning, tried to kill our deputies, and then gave up,” Sheriff Judd said at the media conference.

Deputies found another child on the property who was safe.

It is unknown at this time how or why the shooter was at the residence. Sheriff Judd confirmed he was on methamphetamine at the time.

You can watch the full Polk County Sheriff’s Office press conference here: