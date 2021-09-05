Never-Before-Seen Pictures Of Casa Azul, Frida Kahlo’s Mexico City Home
“Painted in blue, inside out, it seems to host a bit of sky,” modernist Mexican poet Carlos Pellicer once wrote of La Casa Azul, the longtime home of Frida Kahlo. It’s where the artist was born, where she grew up, and where she returned as her career as a world-famous artist flourished at the same time as her marriage with Diego Rivera fell apart. And it’s where, at the age of 47, she died from pulmonary embolism after a painful life plagued with health problems. La Casa Azul wasn’t just her residence, it was the “artistic and aesthetic universe that nurtured Kahlo’s work”, explains art historian Luis-Martín Lozano.www.vogue.co.uk
