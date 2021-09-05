CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Never-Before-Seen Pictures Of Casa Azul, Frida Kahlo’s Mexico City Home

By Elise Taylo r
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Painted in blue, inside out, it seems to host a bit of sky,” modernist Mexican poet Carlos Pellicer once wrote of La Casa Azul, the longtime home of Frida Kahlo. It’s where the artist was born, where she grew up, and where she returned as her career as a world-famous artist flourished at the same time as her marriage with Diego Rivera fell apart. And it’s where, at the age of 47, she died from pulmonary embolism after a painful life plagued with health problems. La Casa Azul wasn’t just her residence, it was the “artistic and aesthetic universe that nurtured Kahlo’s work”, explains art historian Luis-Martín Lozano.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavio Paz
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Diego Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Casa Azul#Mexican#Aztec#Beaux Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Mexico City
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Philbrook announces Frida Kahlo exhibit coming in June 2022

Works by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, Frida Kahlo, will be part of a major exhibit coming to the Philbrook Museum of Art next year. “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism” will be at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road, beginning June 23, 2022. Museum officials made the announcement at a special event Wednesday evening.
Carlsbad, CANBC San Diego

Frida Kahlo's Garden Now Blooming in Carlsbad

The William D. Cannon Art Gallery is inviting visitors to explore the life, home and natural surroundings of Frida Kahlo, a prominent Mexican artist of the twentieth century. Now until Oct. 20, art lovers of all ages can experience an interactive tour led by art educators from the city’s cultural arts office.
MuseumsTulsa World

Kahlo, kids art highlight Philbrook's 2021-2022 season

Works by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, Frida Kahlo, as well as original creations by young Tulsans, will be part of the Philbrook Museum of Art’s plans for the upcoming season. The major exhibit will be “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the...
NFLthefocus.news

Did Frida Kahlo have a girlfriend? Painter's love life explored in new show

Celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s life is set to be the focus of a new show by opera company, El Paso Opera. The show, which is said to look back on the artists love life, has since left some curious to know whether Frida Kahlo had a girlfriend. We explore the painter’s love life.
Carlsbad, CAcarlsbadca.gov

Experience Frida Kahlo’s world at Cannon Art Gallery

Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office is excited to announce that the William D. Cannon Art Gallery has been selected as one of only three California venues to host the traveling exhibition, Frida Kahlo’s Garden, exploring the life of one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. From iconic photographs of the artist, her home, and garden to authentic memorabilia on loan by a Carlsbad private collector, this is more of an experience of Kahlo’s life, home and natural surroundings. The exhibition opens Sept. 1 and continues through Oct. 20 at the Cannon Art Gallery, located at 1775 Dove Lane. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Sept. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Philbrook Museum Of Art To Host Exhibit Featuring Iconic Frida Kahlo Works In 2022

Philbrook Museum of Art will host an exhibition next year featuring works of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her partner, Diego Rivera. "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism" is made up of pieces from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen said the exhibit’s 150-plus items have recently been on an international tour.
Musictheforumnews.com

Kahlo at the Norton

On Sept. 24, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery will open a new exhibit featuring the works of 90 artists who took as their muse the visionary painter Frida Kahlo. The Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek, Calif., put the exhibition together in 2018, asking artists to use Kahlo herself as a theme, her garden, her Mexican culture and her fashion. The show set records at the Bedford Gallery before traveling to New Mexico, Florida, Alabama and Texas before coming to Shreveport. For the Shreveport opening, the Norton is partnering with 318Latino to present what it’s calling “Frida Fest.” On Friday, Sept. 24, the Norton will host an outdoor reception from 4 to 7 p.m. that will include music, family activities, food trucks and the Kahlo exhibit.
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant sculpture of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

The curse of the heiress — doomed to gold-digging husbands, afflictions and addictions

The ‘poor little rich girl’ is a familiar figure in our culture. Noel Coward wrote a song dedicated to her languorous plight, Henry James’ novella Washington Square has her as its protagonist. The phrase is a potent one, conjuring images of a mournful, solitary creature drowning in opulence — and to be honest I always found her slightly irritating. When a woman has the means to make life her own plaything, the time to study the world’s wonders and no need to dread the arrival of the electricity bill, what has she got to be so unhappy about?
Sciencesciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
EntertainmentFlashbak

“El Tigre del Sur” – Photos and Pictures of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata

The life of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano “El Tigre” Zapata was the stuff that legends are made of. The infamous moustachioed Mexican Revolutionary was born and raised in a tiny village in the small, land-locked south-central Mexican state of Morelos. A year after he was orphaned at the age of 17 he was arrested in 1897 after taking part in a protest by the peasants in his village against the local Hacienda that had appropriated their lands. He was pardoned but deemed a troublemaker and was subsequently drafted into the Mexican army. After serving for only six months, Zapata was discharged to a landowner to train his horses in Mexico City.
Museumsjewishaz.com

What happened to all the art that Nazis looted? This Jewish Museum exhibit tells the story of several masterworks.

This article originally appeared on Alma. Great works of art often become so present in our everyday lives — the “Mona Lisa” on a mug, “The Starry Night” on a sweater, Basquiat in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany campaign — that it’s easy to forget how fragile the originals are. These images that populate our collective consciousness all started as a single destructible canvas. But most museums don’t highlight the life these artworks have had as physical objects — often because that history is wrapped up in colonialism and theft.
Restaurantsmainstreet-nashville.com

Let's eat: Frida’s Oaxacan Cuisine

To get to Frida’s Oaxacan Cuisine, you have to walk through The Bee Ice Cream Shop. It’s not unusual for global restaurants on Nolensville Road to pair up with other businesses in the same building. Las Americas, a Salvadoran restaurant, is in the back of a grocery store. The House of Schwarma is tucked away in the Kurdish Newroz Market. Look at it as two-for-one shopping. In the case of Frida’s, 2424 Nolensville Road, after the main meal there’s luxurious Mexican ice cream for dessert.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Art collector says van Gogh authenticators are wrong

Art collector Stuart Pivar — who founded the New York Academy of Art with Andy Warhol in 1979 — is suing the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for $300 million dollars after it declined to authenticate a painting he claims is a long lost work by the Dutch master. But...
Lifestyleveranda.com

Catherine Deneuve's 18th-Century French Country House Has Been Transformed Into a Five-Star Retreat

Seated an hour west of Paris in the heart of the Eure Valley lies a magnificent 18th-century Directoire estate and Jacque Wirtz-designed gardens that previously belonged to actress, style icon, and muse Catherine Deneuve. Hoteliers Frédéric Biousse and Guillaume Foucher fell in love with the bucolic splendor, romantic charm, and idyllic address of this destination and have transformed it into Les Domaines Fontenielle's seventh boutique property, Domaine de Primard, which opened earlier this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy