Never-Before-Seen Pictures Of Casa Azul, Frida Kahlo’s Mexico City Home

Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office is excited to announce that the William D. Cannon Art Gallery has been selected as one of only three California venues to host the traveling exhibition, Frida Kahlo’s Garden, exploring the life of one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. From iconic photographs of the artist, her home, and garden to authentic memorabilia on loan by a Carlsbad private collector, this is more of an experience of Kahlo’s life, home and natural surroundings. The exhibition opens Sept. 1 and continues through Oct. 20 at the Cannon Art Gallery, located at 1775 Dove Lane. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Sept. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.