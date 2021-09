The haunting 1982 adaptation of the children's book Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH, The Secret of NIMH, is famous for traumatising a generation of kids, with the very title no doubt rekindling dark memories long buried. Well, good news, because Fox is bringing the Rats of NIMH back in the form of an animated event series. The studio has already given the project a script commitment, and are now on the hunt for a writer for the project, which has been described as a "complete reboot of the story that is separate from the previous film."