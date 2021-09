Julie Slater is back for another season at the helm of Pleasant Ridge's volleyball team after coming out of a brief retirement last year to fill the empty position. Slater indicated that she had taken the job with a commitment for just the 2020 season but is back with the Lady Rams after a successful first year. Slater is one of just two coaches in Kansas high school volleyball history to record over 1,000 wins. According to the Kansas Volleyball Association, Slater trails Gwen Pike by just 200 wins for the all-time record.