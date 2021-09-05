CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

UPDATE: 26-year-old woman who vanished in DeKalb County found safe.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Liya Begosew (Family photo)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update:

Liya Begosew has been found safe, according to her family.

Original story:

Friends and family are desperate to find a 26-year-old metro Atlanta woman who vanished from her parent’s home on Friday morning.

Family members said Liya Begosew was at her parents’ home in Stone Mountain when she appeared to have a mental health crisis.

Begosew left the home in the family’s car. Family members said she hasn’t been seen since.

Begosew is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 110 and 120 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a blue Nissan Rogue with license plate number CID1172.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

