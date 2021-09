Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say the 2020 Summer Olympics were filled with heightened pressures for even the most seasoned athletes. On Tuesday, July 27, world-class gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic Women’s Team Finals to protect her mental and physical health, and some people weren’t too happy about it. However, she’s standing by her decision, and sticking it to the haters: Simone Biles’ Instagram note about "quitter" comments is so blunt, and it’s exactly what needed to be said.