CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tortured and traumatized: Suicidal children, violent kidnappings test migrant families’ faith in Reynosa

By Valerie Gonzalez - The Monitor
myrgv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFound mixed between photos of Felicia Rangel-Samponaro’s 10-year-old son and the schools built in Mexico for asylum seekers by her nongovernmental organization — the Sidewalk School — are photos showing migrant children with bloody noses in Reynosa, videos of migrant families kneeling beside people standing off-camera holding guns to their heads, and images showing large patches of skin burned off limbs of migrants lucky enough to have survived through it.

myrgv.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Volunteers#Kidnappings#Central Americans#Mexico#The Sidewalk School#Border Patrol#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
KidsNY1

American man brings joy and fun to migrant children in Reynosa

REYNOSA, Mexico — Migrant kids at the camp in Plaza de la Republica Square in the border city of Reynosa, Mexico, call him Abuelo (grandpa) Johnny. White-bearded and friendly, 72-year-old Jonathan Selby from Philadelphia is surrounded by children clapping and dancing while he plays his guitar for them and sings “By the Rivers of Babylon,” but he changes the lyrics to “by the Rio Grande we sat down and wept and think of America.”
San Diego, CAimperialvalleynews.com

Brazen Smuggler’s Assault on Agent Leads to 5 Arrests

San Diego, California - The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) San Diego Sector (SDC) in collaboration with the Government of Mexico (GoM) conducted an operation on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, targeting the organization believed to be responsible for the assault on a Border Patrol agent. A total of five individuals were arrested, to include one United States Citizen. Ammunition, narcotics, vehicles, and a cache of makeshift ladders used for smuggling purposes were also seized.
Public Healthmyrgv.com

COVID shelter opens in Reynosa

Migrants sick with COVID-19 now have a shelter where they will be able to quarantine in Reynosa as of this week. On Thursday, about 200 migrants who were living at an encampment at a plaza two blocks away from the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge were taken to receive testing at a nearby shelter.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over 20 million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo bridge earlier this month. The incident happened on August 18 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor to secondary inspection. The driver was hauling a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

The Sinaloa Cartel’s Top Woman Will Be Out of Prison in Just 3 Years

MEXICO CITY — The sentencing of Guadalupe Fernández Valencia, known as “La Patrona” or “the Boss,” in a Chicago court Tuesday put one of the highest-ranking women in the Sinaloa Cartel behind bars—but only for three more years than she’s already served. Fernández Valencia, who was a fundamental and powerful...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Public SafetyKRGV

Gulf Cartel leader arrested

The head of the criminal group in Matamoros is now sitting behind bars, according to Mexican officials. Oscar Antonio "L", also known as Ciclon 89, was arrested on murder charges. Tamaulipas police special forces led the capture Sunday night at the entrance to Playa Baghadad near the coast. He was...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Former DEA agent sounds alarm on cartel smuggling: Gov't not 'telling public the truth'

Officials have announced a record-breaking drug bust that took place in southern California. Border agents were able to seize three tons of meth and fentanyl from smugglers. Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz joined "America’s Newsroom," Thursday, and said the U.S. needs "to target" Mexican cartels, whose enterprise is "killing our kids."

Comments / 0

Community Policy