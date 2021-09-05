CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Injured Sock withdraws from U.S. Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

12:25 a.m

Jack Sock withdrew from men’s doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev.

Sock appeared to suffer a leg/groin injury early in the match. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.

Sock wrote on Instagram that he suffered a “minor step back for a major comeback.” Sock wrote Sunday ”positive news is I’ll be ready to go again in a few weeks.”

Sock was scheduled to play with Neal Skupski in a doubles match. The team of Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori took the walkover win.

___

11:30 a.m.

It’s another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women’s draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Times Leader

Times Leader

Related
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win

Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke. On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Medvedev, Fernandez advance to US Open semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev advanced to his third straight US Open semi-final on Tuesday while Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time. Russian second seed Medvedev, chasing his first Slam title, eliminated 117th-ranked Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "I just want to do a little bit better than the last two times and get this extra step, which is the toughest one, actually," Medvedev said. Medvedev moved one victory from a possible championship match against history-chasing Novak Djokovic.
TennisPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Sabalenka evens first semifinal at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Aryna Sabalenka has sent the first U.S. Open women’s semifinal to a deciding set. The No. 2 seed took the second set 6-4 to even the match against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Sabalenka broke Fernandez’s...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Bencic hopes teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez are protected from hype

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Open semi-finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez must be protected from the hype and pressure that the teenagers are likely to encounter in the coming months after their New York heroics, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said on Wednesday. British 18-year-old Raducanu brushed aside...
TennisRomesentinel.com

Olympic champs Zverev, Bencic reach Open quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic want a trophy in their hands to go with the gold medals they had around their necks. The Tokyo Olympics tennis champions both moved into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Monday, getting a step closer to their first Grand Slam titles.
TennisNew York Post

Dominant Maria Sakkari downs Karolina Pliskova for US Open semifinal berth

Karolina Pliskova is known for her powerful serve, but Maria Sakkari stole her thunder. The 17th-seeded Sakkari covered every inch of the court and absolutely dominated on serve Wednesday night, defeating Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to reach the U.S. Open singles semifinals, will face Britain’s teenage phenom Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a spot in her first major final.
TennisNBC Sports

Jennifer Brady, Jelena Ostapenko withdraw from U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of an injury. Brady, a semifinalist last year in Flushing Meadows, has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati. The U.S. Tennis Association did not specify her injury.
TennisNew Pittsburgh Courier

Serena, Venus, Federer and Nadal withdraw from U.S. Open

Tennis star sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams told reporters on Wednesday that the duo will not be participating in the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Monday due to injuries, DEADLINE reported. The duo are not alone in leaving the tournament — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also are no...
Tennisthesource.com

Venus Williams Withdraws From U.S. Open One Day After Her Sister

Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams both announced Wednesday that they are withdrawing from the upcoming U.S. Open due to medical reasons. Serena stated she has a torn hamstring, and Venus stated she’s suffering from a leg injury. Serena, who has reigned supreme at the event six times in her...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis – Brady and Ostapenko among Monday withdrawals from U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – American Jennifer Brady was among a handful of players who withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, adding to the list of competitors who had already announced they were skipping the year’s final major due to injury. Brady, who reached the tournament’s semi-finals in 2020 and...

