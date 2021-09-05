CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walmart

OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Crystal Bridges turns 10

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis column is adapted from one that originally ran Nov. 20, 2016. Growing up far from centers of culture in a family of average or less than average means, you generally do not get to spend your junior year abroad. The American prospectus of equality promises opportunity, not advantage. All...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
John Singer Sargent
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
George Bellows
Person
Arthur Dove
Person
John Baldessari
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Decorative Art#Crystal Bridges Museum#Smithsonian#The National Gallery#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Visual ArtArkansas Online

'An Undeniable American Icon': Photos bring Selena to life at Crystal Bridges

"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena," a new exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, aims to give Northwest Arkansans a closer look at the big personality -- and even bigger talent -- of musician Selena Quintanilla-Perez, through the photography of John Dyer. Rising to fame in the 1980s, Selena was already a huge figure in the Tejano music world when her 1992 album "Entre a Mi Mundo" found huge commercial success and crossed over to the pop market. Her 1994 album "Amor Prohibido" is one of the bestselling Latin albums in the United States. Tragically, she was murdered by a former friend and employee a month before her 24th birthday.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Historic rains turned the archives of American Heritage into a sodden mess

Just think about how many world events have been affected by water, both too much of it and not enough of it. Water makes history. And, sometimes, water erases history. It certainly tried to do that in the Rockville home of Edwin Grosvenor, editor in chief of American Heritage. The rains of Sept. 1 inundated Grosvenor’s house, damaging the contents of his home office. A large portion of that included the archives of American Heritage, which dates back to 1949, first as a magazine and now as a website.
Museumsnwaonline.com

Let There Be Lights! Crystal Bridges brings back popular North Forest installation

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has announced that the popular outdoor exhibit "North Forest Lights" will be returning to the museum in September and running through January 2022. This marks the third -- and probably final -- chance for Northwest Arkansans to see the popular installation, says Beth Bobbitt, the museum's media relations director.
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Crystal Bridges; Ray Wylie Hubbard at The Majestic

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has curated three solo performances for Crystal Bridges Museum's Art Night out event from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Bentonville. NWA's matriarch of jazz piano, Claudia Burson (pictured), Kansas City-based Roger Wilder, and Matt Nelson will perform on the museum's Van Cliburn concert grand piano during the art party. Free; registration required. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

FYI: 'Molto Bella' screening tonight at Crystal Bridges, more

"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

That’s So Savannah: Abe’s on Lincoln bar draws in patrons with its unique napkin art

Anyone who says they can’t draw just needs a stiff drink, a pen, and a paper napkin to unlock the hidden creative potential they never knew they had. The humble napkin drawing is a great artistic equalizer, with even the most rudimentary scribbles having some charming aspects. For example, even though she wouldn’t consider herself an artist, my wife has been putting delightful napkin drawings into my son’s lunchbox every school day for the last six years.
MuseumsPosted by
The Joplin Globe

'North Forest Lights' returns for third season at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the third time in as many years, officials with Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art hope to outdo Mother Nature with its popular “North Forest Lights” show. This after-dark walkabout featuring “dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements and soundscapes” once again illuminates a small copse of woods found...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:13-14; quote by Ernest Hemingway

Isaiah Isa.3:13-14 The only thing that could spoil a day was people. People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself. Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961) was an American novelist, short-story writer, journalist, and sportsman. His economical and understated style—which he termed the iceberg theory—had a strong influence on 20th-century fiction, while his adventurous lifestyle and his public image brought him admiration from later generations.
Books & LiteratureTaos News

Midnight Ride Part IV

Ole Johnny Mudd looked at the black cloud suspiciously, but Paul Revere and Betsy Ross only nodded and said: "Godspeed to ye, near friend from the future, and remember that sometimes great obstacles really disguise great opportunities." "They are so right," Ole Johnny Mudd thought, as he climbed back onto...
Books & Literaturehppr.org

Should We Be Reading Huck Finn?

This is Leslie VonHolten broadcasting from the High Plains of Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte. When it comes to The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, my heart races with anxiety. What a wonderful book. What a heavy, complicated, imperfect book. It was immediately controversial when it was published in 1884, and 137 years later, it is still one of the top stars of the Banned Books list.
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Surreal in America

When René Magritte painted an exact replica of a pipe in 1929 with the inscription "Ceci n'est pas une pipe (This is not a pipe)," he may have been prescient. Ninety-two years later, America's political right-wing base has taken this surreal premise to its extreme, claiming that "Joe Biden is not the President."
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Shakespeare celebrated as a go-to writer in rough weather

- - - Because I did not attend college and spent all but one year of high school at home with arthritis following rheumatic fever, I had the good fortune to discover Shakespeare on my own. We were rural Missionary Baptists with no car and no phone -- my father dead, my mother unemployed. A penciled note in a volume from a cheap set called World Famous Classics tells me that I first read "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1974. I was 16 and in a wheelchair. The first Shakespearean phrase I underlined during this period was "skirmish of wit," about the raillery between Beatrice and Benedick, which inspired a lifelong expectation that romance must include snark.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bird Watch: September 9

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of a Song Sparrow on a branch in the snow in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Song Sparrow is another one of the song birds with a very poetic sounding scientific name. Birds, not surprisingly, have inspired and appeared in many poems throughout the centuries; the Skylark (Shelley), the Nightingale (Keats), the Crow (Ted Hughes), the Swan (Yeats), the Blackbird (Wallace Stevens), and the Owl (Robert Frost), but for someone to compare the sparrow’s song to Beethoven was a first for me. Wikipedia writes, “The sparrow species derives its name from its colorful repertoire of songs. Enthusiasts report that one of the songs heard often in suburban locations closely resembles the opening four notes of Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Symphony No. 5.”
Visual ArtSan Francisco Weekly

How Joan Mitchell Changed Abstract Art

For fans of abstract art, Joan Mitchell is in the all-time pantheon — as good or greater than Jackson Pollock or Mark Rothko or any of the other titans whose names are synonymous with non-figurative art that takes viewers to a place of both aesthetic and emotional complexity. But Mitchell is in a rare category of abstract art: Female artists who beat the odds to make it big in the 20th century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy