Warming trend through the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Tail end of a positively-tilted trof over Norcal will be exiting the area early this morning allowing high pressure over much of the Srn portion of NOAM to expand Wwd into CA today, then NWwd over our CWA this weekend. This will weaken onshore flow and large scale subsidence will “squash” the marine layer yielding a warmer temps throughout the CWA. Ft Ord profiler shows the beginning of a less deep marine layer tonight and we expect the marine layer to become much shallower over the weekend.