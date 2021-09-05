Waiting for the Weekend

There is a joy in the weekends, something primitive, and ancient. Our ancient ancestors never had a five day week, never worked an eight hour shift, didn’t punch the clock, or fill out a time sheet, no time and a half, no paid holidays or accrued vacation, they worked like dogs. I’m not really sure that is even accurate any more, I’ve known a lot of dogs, and never seen one doing anything more taxing than barking at squirrels, and then they needed a two hour nap. Our forebears worked just to have a few scraps to eat and a safe place to catch some rest.