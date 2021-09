Tuesday AM: With Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on the marquee, audiences didn’t take a holiday from the movies. As expected, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Marvel Cinematic Universe title came in much higher than what Disney was spotting, earning $19.2M yesterday. That’s hands down the best Monday ever for a film during the pandemic, and the 27th biggest Monday of all-time, ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($19.1M) and 2012’s Avengers ($18.89M) and behind The Dark Knight Rises ($19.4M). All of this adds up to a revised 4-day of $94.67M. Shang-Chi should also own the No. 1 spot in...