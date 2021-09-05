CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Cougs Hobbs, Jackson Jr. and Cooper on what went right, what went wrong after stinging loss

By COUGFANcom
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN -- Despite a horrific kickoff time of 8 p.m., the student section came out en force for Washington State’s season opener. Defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs, wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr., and quarterback Cammon Cooper in an exclusive conversation with Cougfan.com all tipped their caps to the students and fans after the first game in two years where fans were able to get in Martin Stadium and get loud.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin Stadium#American Football#Cougfan Com#Wsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Dabo Swinney reacts: What went wrong in Clemson's loss to Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since 2014, Clemson lost its season opener, 10-3, to Georgia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Georgia teams seem to be the Tigers' kryptonite in season openers. The Bulldogs are responsible for Clemson's last season-opening loss in 2014 and the Tigers' last shutout, a 30-0 rout at the hands of Georgia on Aug. 30, 2003 in Clemson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Defensive Keys to the Game Against Fresno State

The Ducks defense regressed from its dominant form in 2019, but it's oozing with talent, highlighted by proven difference makers such as Kayvon Thibdoeaux, Mykael Wright and Noah Sewell. Here's what the defense needs to focus on for Oregon to come away with a win. 1. Pressure the Quarterback. The...
Utah StateCBS Sports

Utah State vs. North Dakota odds, line: 2021 college football picks, predictions from proven expert

Teams looking to start the season 2-0 meet when the North Dakota Fighting Hawks meet the Utah State Aggies in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. The Fighting Hawks, seventh in the FCS Coaches Poll, rolled to a 35-14 win at Idaho State on Saturday. The Aggies, meanwhile, upset Pac-12 member Washington State, 26-23. The last time Utah State started a season with consecutive wins was in 2012.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Oregon State hopes to rebound against Hawaii

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Pac-12 After Dark is coming to Corvallis on Saturday night but Oregon State no doubt hopes to avoid any drama. The Beavers (0-1) host Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. local time and there's certainly cause for Oregon State's vigilance heading into the game. Last Saturday night, a pair of Mountain West teams defeated Pac-12 teams: Utah State downed Washington State and Nevada beat California.
Utah Statekfgo.com

UND Football and Utah State Duel Friday Night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Following a 21-point victory at Idaho State, No. 9 ranked North Dakota will play its first FBS foe since 2018 when it heads to Utah State for a Friday night showdown. The Fighting Hawks and Aggies will kickoff at 8 p.m. Central at Merlin Olson Field at Maverik Stadium. Tune in to The Mighty 790 KFGO for our broadcast coverage.
Charlotte, NC247Sports

PODCAST: Diagnosing what went wrong for ECU against App State

East Carolina's 2021 season didn't get off to an ideal start, as the Pirates fell to in-state foe Appalachian State, 33-19, on Thursday night in Charlotte inside Bank of America Stadium. Host Stephen Igoe diagnoses what went wrong in the game, and answers several listener questions as well, as ECU begins the third year of the Mike Houston era 0-1.
Oregon State247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State Offense vs Hawai'i Defense

After getting the season underway on the road, the Oregon State football team returns to Corvallis this week for its home opener and a meeting with Hawai’i. The Beavers’ loss to Purdue was a disappointing start to the campaign, but with the Rainbow Warriors coming to town after getting thoroughly outplayed by UCLA and struggling in the second half against Portland State, there is an opportunity for Oregon State to put together a bounce back performance at Reser Stadium.
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

What went wrong for Dez Fitzpatrick, what went right for Mekhi Sargent and more

Here are the highlights and what they mean. Membership includes access to everything on the site – articles, videos and potentially podcasts. You’ll be welcome to private Periscope sessions where only members can ask questions, have a spot on a private Facebook page where we can discuss everything and get priority placement in mailbag posts. PaulKuharsky.com will provide analysis and insight on the Titans and the league that simply can’t be found elsewhere, plus occasional rants from me on non-football stuff I come across.

Comments / 0

Community Policy