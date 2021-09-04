CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Central outlasts Grinnell in men’s soccer

central.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELLA — Withstanding a late charge, the Central College men's soccer team bagged a 4-3 victory against Grinnell College Saturday afternoon. Central (1-1-0) got an early start against the Pioneers (1-1-0), scoring twice in the first 25 minutes. Matthew West (junior, forward, Pleasant Hill, Southeast Polk HS) scored in the 11th minute and Zach Worster (senior, midfielder, O'Fallon, Mo., Saint Dominic HS) made it 2-0 in the 25th. Brant Mueller (senior, forward, Bettendorf) assisted West and Cole Manuel (freshman, midfielder, Erie, Colo.) assisted Worster.

athletics.central.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Bettendorf, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Grinnell, IA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central College#Preparatory Academy#Grinnell Goalkeeper#Augsburg University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy