Central outlasts Grinnell in men’s soccer
PELLA — Withstanding a late charge, the Central College men's soccer team bagged a 4-3 victory against Grinnell College Saturday afternoon. Central (1-1-0) got an early start against the Pioneers (1-1-0), scoring twice in the first 25 minutes. Matthew West (junior, forward, Pleasant Hill, Southeast Polk HS) scored in the 11th minute and Zach Worster (senior, midfielder, O'Fallon, Mo., Saint Dominic HS) made it 2-0 in the 25th. Brant Mueller (senior, forward, Bettendorf) assisted West and Cole Manuel (freshman, midfielder, Erie, Colo.) assisted Worster.athletics.central.edu
Comments / 0