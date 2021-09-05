Disneyland’s Spider-Man Ride: How Do Add-Ons Work And Are They Worth It?

Disneyland Resort's newest attraction, WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, is a technological leap forward in many different ways. While it uses the same basic concept as attractions that came before it, it does so in a new and refreshing way. It's a "shooter" ride that sees guests firing webs at hordes of rampaging Spider-Bots, but it lets guests do this free of any outside device. There's no need to use a plastic gun in order to interact with the world of the ride. Which is not to say that adding a bit of plastic isn't something that you can do if you wish, and it has the ability to change your ride experience in a very real way.