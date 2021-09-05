CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Ronaldo sunbathing and cheeky Becks – Sunday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cnpxo_0bnLnXEY00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Patrick Bamford marked his 28th birthday with his England debut.

Jesse Lingard got the ball rolling against Andorra.

Mrs Beckham enjoyed a happy Sunday…

Cristiano Ronaldo basked in the Manchester sunshine.

The stars reflected on Soccer Aid.

Tottenham went back to the very beginning.

Onwards for Shane Duffy.

Paralympics

Great Britain rounded off their Games with two bronze medals on the final day.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed getting involved with England at the Oval.

Shane Warne and Brett Lee marked Father’s Day in Australia.

Motor racing

There was double Dutch delight for Max Verstappen.

Tennis

The pack-life for Johanna Konta.

Rugby Union

Sam Warburton was making the most of having summers off.

Boxing

Josh Warrington reflected on Saturday night.

David Haye continued preparations for his return to the ring.

Golf

Justin Rose got the band together.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Haye
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Maya Jama
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Pablo Zabaleta
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Josh Warrington
Person
Jamie Redknapp
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Boxing#Instagram A#Socceraid#Unicef Uk#Dutch#Grand Prix#The Orange Army#Hondaracingf1#Johannakonta#Rugby Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.FootballCristiano Ronaldo marked his international goalscoring record. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)The...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Returning Ronaldo and England team reflects on draw – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 9.FootballCristiano Ronaldo trained.How it started // How it's going:#MUFC @Cristiano https://t.co/LzEh6hMOZT pic.twitter.com/oFxzXPHWa6— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)Back to school for Harper. View this post on Instagram ...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Gareth Southgate: No telling how Cristiano Ronaldo will affect Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

England manager Gareth Southgate admits only time will tell regarding how Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will impact Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Rashford is currently out after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, while Greenwood has played almost every minute of United's Premier League campaign so far, scoring in each of their opening three games.
Premier League740thefan.com

Soccer-Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party

LONDON (Reuters) – As the Premier League resumes following the international break all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the Portuguese international set to resume his Manchester United career after 12 years away. The 36-year-old re-joined United from Juventus on a two-year...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Does Cristiano Ronaldo change much for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

A host of heroes that have helped shaped the modern history of Manchester United from the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson have been fawning over Cristiano Ronaldo for years. Neville did post this on his Twitter account a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brazil vs Argentina: World Cup qualifier stopped as authorities try to deport Premier League players

A World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina was stopped after only a few minutes after Brazilian authorities attempted to detain four Premier League players for failing to quarantine. The high-profile match at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening, which featured Lionel Messi and Neymar among a star-studded cast, was interrupted by health officials and police spilling on to the pitch in farcical scenes after an argument erupted on the sidelines, and the game was eventually abandoned.Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were the four Argentinian...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

ParalympicsGB enjoy golden day in Tokyo – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.ParalympicsGreat Britain enjoyed a successful day in Tokyo It's an incredible 11 medals won on day 2⃣ here in Tokyo! 🤩🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6iE4MFtI35— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 26, 2021What a day! Never thought I’d be happy with a silver, but today I rode the best kilo of my life, but it sadly wasn’t to be. Can’t thank everyone enough,my family, Lucy and the kids, and my support team led by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jamie Vardy rebrands RNYFC as England prepare – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.FootballEngland players were ready for action.World Cup qualifiers. We’re ready to go. 💪🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/jgl8uvh55f— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 1, 2021New challenges ahead… 💪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xPLq6Yux7u— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 1, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Coady (@conorcoady_) ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy