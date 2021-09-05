Ronaldo sunbathing and cheeky Becks – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.
Football
Patrick Bamford marked his 28th birthday with his England debut.
Jesse Lingard got the ball rolling against Andorra.
Mrs Beckham enjoyed a happy Sunday…
Cristiano Ronaldo basked in the Manchester sunshine.
The stars reflected on Soccer Aid.
Tottenham went back to the very beginning.
Onwards for Shane Duffy.
Paralympics
Great Britain rounded off their Games with two bronze medals on the final day.
Cricket
Sam Billings enjoyed getting involved with England at the Oval.
Shane Warne and Brett Lee marked Father’s Day in Australia.
Motor racing
There was double Dutch delight for Max Verstappen.
Tennis
The pack-life for Johanna Konta.
Rugby Union
Sam Warburton was making the most of having summers off.
Boxing
Josh Warrington reflected on Saturday night.
David Haye continued preparations for his return to the ring.
Golf
Justin Rose got the band together.
