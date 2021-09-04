CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeVito, Edwards among nine entering New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame

trumbulltimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame will induct nine people at the 37th Annual Hall of Fame dinner on Sept. 9 at Cascades Banquet Facility in Hamden. The inductees are: Mike Devito (Amity, 1980) wide receiver, played on Amity’s 1978 Class LL state championship team, then coached the Spartans from 2003-2010. Also past president of the New Haven Gridiron Club; Luigi Amasino (East Haven, 1997), inside linebacker who was both all-league and all-state, then was a three-year starter at The University of New Haven.

