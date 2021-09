The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. “How many of you like living in the Quad Cities,” Juno asked a group of nearly 20 students from Davenport’s Project Renewal program. Sadly, only a few students raised their hands. In response, Juno stated, “If you don’t like it, be the person who changes it. Be the person to get this place poppin’!” She stated that if all QC natives embrace this energy, we can make our home into a more incredible place, and I agree. This message of empowerment spoken at the beginning of her first event set the stage for what was to come.