PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 2021 Americas: Schedule, prize pool, and more
PUBG Mobile Pro League, one of the biggest esports tournaments of the game is currently going on in SEA (Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia/Singapore)and EMEA countries. In the meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has recently announced the PMPL for Americas, which consists of three sub-regions. These subregions are North America, LATAM or Latin America, and Brazil. In this article, we are going to discuss the format, schedule, and prize pool of the PMPL Season 2 2021 Americas.gamingonphone.com
