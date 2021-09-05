PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 2021 Americas: Schedule, prize pool, and more

The second international LAN event of the year is coming soon. The Valorant community from all over the world is gearing up for one of the biggest Valorant event to date, Valorant Berlin Masters. After a grueling qualifier phase that lasted for the past few months in each region, more than 16 top teams from the various corners of the world will be facing each other at the second-biggest international LAN event in the Valorant esports scene. The tournament will begin on September 10 and is the last international major event before the Valorant World Championship at the end of this year. Here is the complete detail about the upcoming Valorant Berlin Masters.