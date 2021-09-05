Paddy Pimblett: 'The new king is here' after first-round knockout in UFC debut

Jon Jones has announced the death of UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton from cancer with a touching video of her. “Gone way too soon @suzesuzeq I can’t even think about you without seeing that smile. The last time I saw you I remember you being happy and just as beautiful. That’s the way I choose to remember you forever, always being a light to everyone around you. Thanks for putting up with all my harassment over the years, thank you for doing Jessie‘s make up and making her look so beautiful for all those weigh in ceremonies and fight nights. We love you, always will. @UFC behind the curtains will never be the same without you, truly an original. 🙏🏾❤️ #cancersucks.”