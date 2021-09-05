CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Paddy Pimblett: 'The new king is here' after first-round knockout in UFC debut

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Paddy Pimblett beat Luigi Vendramini with a first-round TKO Saturday to open up the main card at UFC Fight Night 191 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion who won his highly anticipated UFC debut and collected a post-fight bonus.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Cage Warriors#Tko#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Spotted With Fired WWE Star

Ronda Rousey just brought back some hidden away memories as she took to Instagram to post up a photo of herself pregnant with her child while Marina Shafir joined in on the photo opportunity. While some have forgotten about ‘The Supernova from Moldova,’ Ronda Rousey and others have been true to the NXT star since the start. AEW Star ‘Furious’ With AJ Styles Insult.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

DWCS: CJ Vergara ‘awestruck’ after UFC contract-winning knockout (Video)

Newly-signed UFC flyweight CJ Vergara couldn’t believe how things played out with his first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t take long for CJ Vergara to secure a UFC contract from Dana White, after knocking out Bruno Korea on Dana White’s Contender Series. During his post-fight press conference, he felt on-edge and nervous before ultimately getting the highlight finish in the octagon.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Goes Broke’ After Dustin Poirier Fight

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. In spite of being one of the biggest stars in the UFC, it seems things...
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett video highlights: ‘Baddy’ makes UFC Vegas 36 debut on Sept. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is shoving Paddy Pimblett right down our collective throats ahead of the Liverpool native’s Octagon debut this Sat. night (Sept. 4, 2021) at APEX in Las Vegas, and “The Baddy” better deliver something spectacular after all this insufferable hype. No doubt Luigi Vendramini is looking to...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 results: Derek Brunson submits Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett wins crazy UFC debut

The UFC Vegas 36 main card just wrapped up, and we got four cool finishes and one dominant decision. This event was also the setting where Liverpool, England’s rising star, Paddy Pimblett, picked up a first-round TKO finish of Luigi Vendramini. This win did not come without a challenge, as Vendramini was connecting flush with some damaging left hooks early in the fight. Paddy would not be denied, though, and unleashed his own onslaught of leather that put Vendramini on the proverbial ropes. Once he smelled blood, “The Baddy” cranked up his aggression to achieve a standing TKO ,just as Vendramini fell to the ground. Like him, love him, or hate him... Paddy is must-see television and has now officially won a UFC fight.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
UFCmmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Makes A Guarantee Ahead Of Michael Chandler Fight

Ahead of their meeting on November 6, Justin Gaethje has made a bold prediction regarding his fight with Michael Chandler. The eagerly anticipated lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will take place in Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 later this year, and a wide range of fans believe it has all the ingredients to become a fight-of-the-year candidate.
UFCmmanews.com

Paddy Pimblett Translates Puzzling Tweet McGregor Sent To Him

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has broken down the good luck message he received on Twitter from former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Pimblett, who is a former champion in the highly regarded Cage Warriors promotion, is set to make his much-anticipated UFC debut this weekend. In the UFC Vegas 36 main card opener, “The Baddy” will face Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Announces Tragic UFC Death In Video

Jon Jones has announced the death of UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton from cancer with a touching video of her. “Gone way too soon @suzesuzeq I can’t even think about you without seeing that smile. The last time I saw you I remember you being happy and just as beautiful. That’s the way I choose to remember you forever, always being a light to everyone around you. Thanks for putting up with all my harassment over the years, thank you for doing Jessie‘s make up and making her look so beautiful for all those weigh in ceremonies and fight nights. We love you, always will. @UFC behind the curtains will never be the same without you, truly an original. 🙏🏾❤️ #cancersucks.”
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Here are three reasons to watch Triller’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing event. The latest edition of unpredictable boxing events goes down on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Originally scheduled to be headlined by Oscar De la Hoya and Vitor Belfort, everything was changed when De la Hoya got COVID. Luckily, Triller knew the perfect man to fill in and save the event.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW ‘Remove’ Big Name To Hire Ric Flair?

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently requested his release from WWE and it was granted without any 90-day non-compete clause attached. The Nature Boy already showed up at AAA TripleMania and was in the corner of his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. AEW Star ‘Breaks Character’ After Bad Triple H News.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett will be ‘very disappointed’ if he doesn’t finish Luigi Vendramini in the first, plans to ‘steal the show’

Paddy Pimblett is ready to finally make his UFC debut. Pimblett was offered UFC contracts when he was 21 and 23 but he turned them down as he didn’t feel he was ready. Now, he believes he is ready to compete and make a run to the top of the lightweight division. The fan-favorite will make his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday against Luigi Vendramini. Although Vendramini has fought a couple of times in the UFC, Pimblett says he didn’t know who he was.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 49 with Paddy Pimblett, Alex Morono, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa, and Chidi Njokuani

The 49th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 36 and Week 2 of the Contender Series. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett (2:57). Next, UFC welterweight, Alex Morono (14:04) comes on. UFC light heavyweight, Modestas Bukauskas (30:07) joins the show. Then, UFC featherweight, Julian Erosa (43:52) comes on. Closing out the program is Bellator vet and now Contender Series middleweight, Chidi Njokuani (59:21).

Comments / 0

Community Policy