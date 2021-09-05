CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What do I do if I lost my vaccine card?

By MONICA ROBINS columnists@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContact your vaccine provider. It will have your record and can issue a new card. Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.

