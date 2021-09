RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Officials say two twin boys are dead after being left in a car for over nine hours outside a South Carolina daycare. Coroner Naida Rutherford believes the children were put in the car at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and were found by one of their parents at 5:40 p.m. that evening when they arrived at their daycare, Sunshine House. The McDaniel twins were only 20 months old.