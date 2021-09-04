‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87 – Talesbuzz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWillard Scott, whose exhuberant personality and penchant for honoring fans who reached 100 made him a beloved television icon, died this morning at 87. His death was confirmed by fellow Today show host Al Roker. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker shared on Instagram....

CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Willard Scott, former weatherman on NBC's "Today" show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's "Today" show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Willard Scott, 1934-2021

Throughout the 1980s and most of the 1990s, mornings in America had a certain air of predictability. In the background was one of the big three network morning programs: NBC’s The Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, or CBS This Morning — all of which remain on the air, of course, but lack the ubiquity they once enjoyed among a more unified, less polarized viewing public.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Willard Scott: Longtime Weatherman Died at 87

Even though a weatherman’s job is simply to deliver the weather forecast, they often become a very important part of people’s daily lives. That was definitely the case for Willard Scott who was a weatherman on The Today Show from 1978 to 2015. Over the course of his career, Williard became a crowd favorite and people always looked forward to what he had to say. As a result, people all over the country — and maybe even the world — were saddened when news broke that Williard passed away on September 4, 2021, at 87 years old. Although he lived a long and fulfilling life, his loss is still very painful for those whose lives he touched. Thanks to his work, however, Willard will continue to live on. Keep reading to learn more about Willard Scott and his unforgettable legacy.
Bay County, FLNews Herald

'I don't live in the past.' Bay County centenarian artist to celebrate her 100th birthday

LYNN HAVEN — Jeanette Swenson, who discovered her love for creating ceramic figurines late in life, will be 100 years old on Sept. 24. I sat down with her recently on the back porch of the home she shares with her son, Wes Swenson, who is also a ceramics artist and hosts an annual Backyard Craft Festival each December. We talked about her life, her children, her art and how she looks at the world.
