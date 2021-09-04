‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87 – Talesbuzz

Even though a weatherman’s job is simply to deliver the weather forecast, they often become a very important part of people’s daily lives. That was definitely the case for Willard Scott who was a weatherman on The Today Show from 1978 to 2015. Over the course of his career, Williard became a crowd favorite and people always looked forward to what he had to say. As a result, people all over the country — and maybe even the world — were saddened when news broke that Williard passed away on September 4, 2021, at 87 years old. Although he lived a long and fulfilling life, his loss is still very painful for those whose lives he touched. Thanks to his work, however, Willard will continue to live on. Keep reading to learn more about Willard Scott and his unforgettable legacy.