Elko County, NV

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Elko County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for southwest Elko county for elevated particulate matter levels. These levels are anticipated to be orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups; in effect until 8 AM PDT Monday. Particulate matter levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. For additional information, please visit the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Nevada. Please note: These data are preliminary and have not been validated. Data is provided as a service from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and are not intended to replace medical advice. If you have questions about your health, please contact your local health department and/or your health care provider.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Elko County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
#Air Quality Alert
