Public Safety

Man, 68, fatally stabbed on Bronx street

By Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
A 68-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

A 68-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Bronx street, police said Sunday.

The victim was found unconscious on the sidewalk in front of a five-story apartment building on Ogden Ave. near W. 170th St. in Mount Eden about 11 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

EMS took the victim to BronxCare Health System, where after doctors removed multiple layers of clothing they discovered he had been stabbed twice in the back of the left leg, cops said. He died at the hospital.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Cops believe he was homeless.

No arrests have been made.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

