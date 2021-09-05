Man, 68, fatally stabbed on Bronx street

A 68-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

The victim was found unconscious on the sidewalk in front of a five-story apartment building on Ogden Ave. near W. 170th St. in Mount Eden about 11 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

EMS took the victim to BronxCare Health System, where after doctors removed multiple layers of clothing they discovered he had been stabbed twice in the back of the left leg, cops said. He died at the hospital.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Cops believe he was homeless.

No arrests have been made.