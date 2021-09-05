The Best Face Masks For Travel in 2021

Although travel restrictions have started to loosen, federal guidelines requiring mask-wearing in airports, airplanes, trains, and other modes of public transportation remain intact. To protect yourself and others around you, you’ll want to have the best face masks for travel.

While wearing a face mask may feel like a real bummer, they are required while traveling to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, especially now that the deathly Delta variant is the most dominant strain in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have even issued new recommendations for wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission, even if you’ve been vaccinated. It is currently unclear how easily a vaccinated person can spread the new Delta variant. However, wearing a mask could help curtail the spread.

That said, it’s important to find a mask for traveling that’s both protective and comfortable. Whether a disposable mask , N95 or KN95 masks, or cloth face masks made for running or working out , t he best face masks for travel will be breathable while filtering out or blocking particles and germs from entering. These protective masks will have more than one layer of quality fabric such as cotton, or feature filters or filter materials to keep you and others safe. Also, take note that there are some masks, such as those with vents or valves, prohibited by airlines. The TSA additionally notes that face shields and goggles do not take the place of masks

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the best face masks for travel.

1. Blue Bear Protection KN95 Masks

BEST OVERALL

Worried about getting ripped off on fake KN95 masks? Blue Bear Protection is one of the best places to buy N95 masks online, and this affordable multi-pack comes with all the masks you could possibly need for travel and everyday use. These KN95 masks are rated to remove 95% of particles 0.3-microns in size and come with comfortable ear loops for a secure fit.



Buy: KN95 Face Masks (20-Pack) $24.99

2. Makrite 9500-N95 Face Masks (20 Pack)

BEST N95

These Makrite N95 masks offer safety for the entire family. Like all of the best genuine N95 masks, these masks are approved by both the FDA and the NIOSH for use as personal protective equipment. Each box contains 20 Makrite N95 masks with dual ear straps and a secure cup shape that covers the mouth and nose.





Buy: N95 NIOSH Masks (20-Pack) $49.00

3. Healthify KN95 Face Mask, 10 Pack

BUDGET PICK

This KN95 mask offers five layers: two po lypropylene non-woven layers, two filer cloths, and one non-woven cotton middle layer for optimal protection. This pack of 10 is being sold at a great price so you and the family can stay safe throughout your travels. Each has an adjustable nose clip and elastic earloops for comfort.

Buy: Healthify KN95 Face Mask $12.99

4. Phyto Anti-Acne Mask, 2-Pack

BEST ANTI-ACNE

Long-term mask use has created a whole new skin issue for people to worry about: the dreaded “maskne.” With the constant agitation of your mask rubbing, moisture getting trapped inside and so forth, skin irritation is pretty much inv=evitable. That’s where Ollie Belle’s Phyto anti-acne masks step in to save the day. It is made of lightweight, reusable fabric packed with organic anti-inflammatory properties to prevent breakouts. The 3D design sits slightly off the face, while the materials wick away moisture that may occur.



Buy: Phyto Anti-Acne Mask, 2-Pack $20.00

5. Buck Mason All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Masks, 5-Pack

BEST ANTI-MICROBIAL

These anti-microbial face masks prevent germs from spreading. They’re made of reusable cotton and feature an internal layer that’s been treated with an anti-microbial coating that lasts up to 30 washes. If this wasn’t enough, Buck Mason also has a one-for-one face mask donation program. With each purchase of their five-pack of antimicrobial face masks, they’ll donate five masks to their community in California and beyond.

Buy: Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask 5 Pack $30

6. Respokare N95 Respirator Masks 5-Pack

ANOTHER N95 OPTION

This pack of respirator masks blocks 95% of 0.3-micron particles while inactivating up to 99.9% of particles within minutes of placing them on. The inner layer protects while the outer layer resists moisture to keep you comfortable and dry. There’s an additional filtered layer as well as an antiviral layer that work in conjunction to combat airborne viruses and pathogens, including coronaviruses, influenza, measles, tuberculosis, and common allergens.



Buy: Respokare N95 Respirator Mask 5-Pack $49.99

7. evolvetogether Milan Disposable Face Masks

BEST DISPOSABLE

The evolvetogether matte black disposable face masks are celebrity-approved and perfect for both everyday use and travel. While these aren’t N95 masks, they’re built out of four layers designed to trap pollen, bacteria and pollution. In short, they’re affordable, comfortable face masks that can be worn on their own or over another face mask.



Buy: evolvetogether Milan Face Masks $8.97

8. Uniqlo Airism Face Mask

BEST UV PROTECTION

Designed to be protective yet breathable, these multi-layered masks from Uniqlo are great for travel. There’s a later that wicks moisture away to keep you comfortable and a built-in washable filter to keep you protected. The mask’s outer layer additionally offers UV protection, making it a great option for outdoor wear during your vacay.

Editor’s Note: These popular cloth face masks are only available in XL right now, but that’s actually the size we recommend for most men.



Buy: Uniqlo Airism Face Mask $14.90

9. Kimberly Clark N95 Pouch-Style Respirators

BEST ADJUSTABLE NOSE PIECE

As one of the leading manufacturers of paper products in the U.S., Kimberly-Clark makes durable masks that help prevent the spread of airborne particles and disease. These pouch-style respirators feature an adjustable nosepiece and sit off the face to keep you comfortable while also helping to prevent dreaded maskne outbreaks.



Buy: Kimberly Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (50-Pack) $46.00