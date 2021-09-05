CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Best Face Masks For Travel in 2021

By Nina Bradley
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

Although travel restrictions have started to loosen, federal guidelines requiring mask-wearing in airports, airplanes, trains, and other modes of public transportation remain intact. To protect yourself and others around you, you’ll want to have the best face masks for travel.

While wearing a face mask may feel like a real bummer, they are required while traveling to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, especially now that the deathly Delta variant is the most dominant strain in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have even issued new recommendations for wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission, even if you’ve been vaccinated. It is currently unclear how easily a vaccinated person can spread the new Delta variant. However, wearing a mask could help curtail the spread.

That said, it’s important to find a mask for traveling that’s both protective and comfortable. Whether a disposable mask , N95 or KN95 masks, or cloth face masks made for running or working out , t he best face masks for travel will be breathable while filtering out or blocking particles and germs from entering. These protective masks will have more than one layer of quality fabric such as cotton, or feature filters or filter materials to keep you and others safe. Also, take note that there are some masks, such as those with vents or valves, prohibited by airlines. The TSA additionally notes that face shields and goggles do not take the place of masks

Related: What’s the Difference Between N95 Masks and KN95 Masks?

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the best face masks for travel.

1. Blue Bear Protection KN95 Masks

BEST OVERALL

Worried about getting ripped off on fake KN95 masks? Blue Bear Protection is one of the best places to buy N95 masks online, and this affordable multi-pack comes with all the masks you could possibly need for travel and everyday use. These KN95 masks are rated to remove 95% of particles 0.3-microns in size and come with comfortable ear loops for a secure fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtDNQ_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: KN95 Face Masks (20-Pack) $24.99

2. Makrite 9500-N95 Face Masks (20 Pack)

BEST N95

These Makrite N95 masks offer safety for the entire family. Like all of the best genuine N95 masks, these masks are approved by both the FDA and the NIOSH for use as personal protective equipment. Each box contains 20 Makrite N95 masks with dual ear straps and a secure cup shape that covers the mouth and nose.

ON SALE NOW https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Oi1H_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: N95 NIOSH Masks (20-Pack) $49.00

3. Healthify KN95 Face Mask, 10 Pack

BUDGET PICK

This KN95 mask offers five layers: two po lypropylene non-woven layers, two filer cloths, and one non-woven cotton middle layer for optimal protection. This pack of 10 is being sold at a great price so you and the family can stay safe throughout your travels. Each has an adjustable nose clip and elastic earloops for comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tsu53_0bnLjBuy00

Buy: Healthify KN95 Face Mask $12.99

4. Phyto Anti-Acne Mask, 2-Pack

BEST ANTI-ACNE

Long-term mask use has created a whole new skin issue for people to worry about: the dreaded “maskne.” With the constant agitation of your mask rubbing, moisture getting trapped inside and so forth, skin irritation is pretty much inv=evitable. That’s where Ollie Belle’s Phyto anti-acne masks step in to save the day. It is made of lightweight, reusable fabric packed with organic anti-inflammatory properties to prevent breakouts. The 3D design sits slightly off the face, while the materials wick away moisture that may occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCdQf_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: Phyto Anti-Acne Mask, 2-Pack $20.00

5. Buck Mason All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Masks, 5-Pack

BEST ANTI-MICROBIAL

These anti-microbial face masks prevent germs from spreading. They’re made of reusable cotton and feature an internal layer that’s been treated with an anti-microbial coating that lasts up to 30 washes. If this wasn’t enough, Buck Mason also has a one-for-one face mask donation program. With each purchase of their five-pack of antimicrobial face masks, they’ll donate five masks to their community in California and beyond.

Read More: Our Favorite Cloth Face Masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1sd3_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask 5 Pack $30

6. Respokare N95 Respirator Masks 5-Pack

ANOTHER N95 OPTION

This pack of respirator masks blocks 95% of 0.3-micron particles while inactivating up to 99.9% of particles within minutes of placing them on. The inner layer protects while the outer layer resists moisture to keep you comfortable and dry. There’s an additional filtered layer as well as an antiviral layer that work in conjunction to combat airborne viruses and pathogens, including coronaviruses, influenza, measles, tuberculosis, and common allergens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtDEa_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: Respokare N95 Respirator Mask 5-Pack $49.99

7. evolvetogether Milan Disposable Face Masks

BEST DISPOSABLE

The evolvetogether matte black disposable face masks are celebrity-approved and perfect for both everyday use and travel. While these aren’t N95 masks, they’re built out of four layers designed to trap pollen, bacteria and pollution. In short, they’re affordable, comfortable face masks that can be worn on their own or over another face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZkpK_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: evolvetogether Milan Face Masks $8.97

8. Uniqlo Airism Face Mask

BEST UV PROTECTION

Designed to be protective yet breathable, these multi-layered masks from Uniqlo are great for travel. There’s a later that wicks moisture away to keep you comfortable and a built-in washable filter to keep you protected. The mask’s outer layer additionally offers UV protection, making it a great option for outdoor wear during your vacay.

Editor’s Note: These popular cloth face masks are only available in XL right now, but that’s actually the size we recommend for most men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkG0r_0bnLjBuy00


Buy: Uniqlo Airism Face Mask $14.90

9. Kimberly Clark N95 Pouch-Style Respirators

BEST ADJUSTABLE NOSE PIECE

As one of the leading manufacturers of paper products in the U.S., Kimberly-Clark makes durable masks that help prevent the spread of airborne particles and disease. These pouch-style respirators feature an adjustable nosepiece and sit off the face to keep you comfortable while also helping to prevent dreaded maskne outbreaks.

ON SALE NOW! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM1Tf_0bnLjBuy00

Buy: Kimberly Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (50-Pack) $46.00

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Tsa#Niosh#Phyto Anti Acne Mask#Buck Mason M2 All Day#Evolvetogether Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Lifestyleprima.co.uk

This type of face mask is now banned on certain flights

Covid has certainly brought with it a lot of rules to consider before travelling and now there’s one more to add to the list. A select number of airlines have banned a certain type of face mask on board their flights. Although new rules regarding face masks came into play...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
NJ.com

Walmart mask policy change 2021: Are face masks required to shop in stores?

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

Here Are 15 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, and while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the Spy team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID recently. And with new contagious variants looming, many experts are worried. As a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale online. Fortunately, we’re here to connect you with the best places to buy N95 masks online. While you can find N95 masks for...
Delta, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Delta variant: Where to buy N95, KN95 masks for protection against COVID strain

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
TravelTimes Union

The best mask to wear on an airplane

The TSA has extended travel face mask requirements, mandating that face masks be worn at airports and on planes, buses and trains until January 18, 2022. According to the CDC, that requirement extends to almost all transit methods including ships, subways, and taxis as well. Basically, regardless of if you’re...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Say Wear This Kind of Mask Now

Now that even vaccinated people are being advised, by the CDC, to wear face masks in areas where COVID is highly concentrated, you may be surprised to find out that not all masks are created equal. With the Delta variant "more transmissible," your choice may save your life, or raise your risk. Read on for which masks the experts recommend—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthIn Style

10 Disposable and KN95 Face Masks That Actually Look Good

Face masks are back(ish). They never actually left, but when the Centers of Disease and Control Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could forgo wearing one in most settings back in May, many put them away and relished in what was potentially the beginning of things going "back to normal." Fast forward three months later and the CDC has yet again adjusted its ever changing COVID-19 guidelines — you still need to wear a face mask indoors, no matter your vaccination status.
Beauty & FashionHuffingtonPost

16 Highly Recommended Face Masks To Wear Right Now

If you tossed your face masks in the trash in anticipation of a hot vax summer, it’s time to restock your supply. Back in May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

18 Best Face Masks For Kids To Beat The New COVID-19 Variant

While more and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the US’ daily infection rate is on the rise, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend the continued use of face masks whether they are vaccinated or not. The Delta Variant. According to the CDC, the...
ShoppingPosted by
Health

The 7 Best Face Masks for Glasses, According to Editors Who Swear by Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As one of the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus, face masks have become a staple during the pandemic. The cloth coverings reduce the risk of droplets spreading from infected people to others and can help protect wearers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the protective measure is just as important as ever, even if you're vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Locals and visitors split on local and travel mask DHMs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s mask mandate is back in place on Thursday. It’s a guideline many thought wouldn’t happen again and for traveling, it’s been extended into next year. The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department issued a mask mandate to start Thursday and it has locals and visitors’ attention.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Reusable Face Masks for Staying Safe in Style

On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on masking rules, it’s looking like face masks will likely remain part of our daily dressing routines for a while longer. New findings reveal that the Delta variant has the ability to spread to vaccinated people, and the CDC is now advising that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. California in August became the first U.S. state to require that teachers and school staff get vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19. After approving vaccine requirements for indoor public spaces, L.A. County extended its mask mandate that previously...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

The best LED face masks for targeting everything from acne to redness

It’s no celeb secret (literally, LED mask selfies seem to be the newest craze) that light therapy can give you a glow worthy of an Insta filter. This skincare technique has been used by trusted derms for decades, but it’s now become more accessible in the form of portable LED face masks that you can enjoy from the comfort of your sofa – sounds ideal, right?
Public Healthwfla.com

TSA to double fines for travelers who refuse masks

(NEXSTAR) – Mask scofflaws will be seeing a sharp increase in fines this week, with the penalty reaching several thousand dollars for repeat offenders. The Transportation Security Administration will be doubling the penalty for people who flout the federal mask mandate for air, bus and train travel, President Biden confirmed Thursday as he outlined his administration’s COVID-19 action plan.
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy