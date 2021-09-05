CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Picking stories among the galax - Burke County Notebook

By Deb Rose
Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy aunt Elsie Rose Clark was regarded as one of the best storytellers in the Jonas Ridge area when I was growing up. She was also one of the best galackers around. I was blessed to experience both of her gifts when she took me galacking with her. For those who don’t know, galax are dark green, waxy plants that grow wild in shady areas of our mountains. In 1967, when I was 7 and first began going with her, the plants sold for about 50 cents a thousand. On a good day, Elsie could pick about 10,000. My “good day” average was closer to 500. Our family sold the galax (after we had “bunched” them into groups of 25, tied each bunch with a string, and boxed them) to Sluder’s Floral Company, located just outside the town of Crossnore. Because galax keep their deep green color for such a long time, Sluder’s and other floral companies used them to make wreaths, often for funerals.

morganton.com

