Pakistan’s spy chief visits Kabul for meeting with Taliban

 4 days ago

Pakistan’s military spy chief visited Afghanistan to meet Taliban leaders and discuss security and border issues. The director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Faiz Hameed, led a delegation and participated in talks about the recent changes, ranging from the Taliban takeover to their efforts to form a new government in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. There were also discussions on rebuilding activities at Kabul’s airport, he said.

