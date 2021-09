Well, that happened fast! Tropical Storm Mindy formed at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, September 8, in the waters south of the Florida Panhandle. Just over four hours later, at 9:15 p.m. EDT, Mindy was already making landfall at St. Vincent Island, Florida, with 45 mph winds. As evident in radar imagery, Mindy was in the process of organizing rainbands around its core just as it made landfall. It is fortunate the storm did not have an additional day over water, or else Mindy might have been a hurricane.